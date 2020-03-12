GLPG Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Galapagos NV (Symbol: GLPG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $181.22, changing hands as low as $155.00 per share. Galapagos NV shares are currently trading off about 9.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GLPG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GLPG's low point in its 52 week range is $94.75 per share, with $274.03 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $168.59.

