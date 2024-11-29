GLPEY Scraps Lithium Refinery Project Following Northvolt's Withdrawal

Galp Energia SGPS SA GLPEY, a Portuguese energy firm, has scrapped its plans to build the Aurora lithium refinery on the Portuguese coast in Setubal. The decision followed its failure in finding a partner to invest in the project after its previous partner in the venture, Northvolt AB, decided to quit.

Details of the Partnership

Northvolt AB, a Swedish battery developer and manufacturer, and Galp Energia had formed a 50-50 joint venture in 2021 to develop the lithium processing facility. However, at the beginning of 2024, Northvolt announced that it would not invest in the venture, leaving Galp stranded without a partner. The total investment required for the project is estimated to exceed €1 billion.

Impact of Market Dynamics and Northvolt’s Withdrawal

The refinery was initially expected to start commercial operations by early 2026. However, the project faced several setbacks, including the uncertainty regarding the required funding. The nature and complexity of the project also contributed to further delays. Previously, Galp had mentioned that the Aurora joint venture was a complex project to take on and despite facing challenges the company wanted the project to remain competitive.

However, the inability to secure a new partner to replace Northvolt AB, coupled with downward pressure on lithium prices due to an oversupply from the Chinese market, rendered the project quite unattractive. The Aurora lithium refinery was intended to produce lithium hydroxide, a key component for lithium-ion batteries.

Northvolt’s Bankruptcy Filing

Northvolt AB recently filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after failing to secure the necessary funding. The company discussed its financial troubles with major investors and stakeholders before filing for bankruptcy.

