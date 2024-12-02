News & Insights

GLP J-REIT’s Strategic Repurchase of Investment Units

December 02, 2024 — 01:22 am EST

GLP J-REIT (JP:3281) has released an update.

GLP J-REIT has successfully repurchased 78,932 of its own investment units for a total of over 10 billion yen through open-market transactions on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. This strategic move, conducted between October 16 and November 29, 2024, reflects the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

