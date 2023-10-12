(GLP) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

In the latest market close, Global Partners LP (GLP) reached $30.51, with a +1.23% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.51%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.63%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 4.44% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its loss of 1.37% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.35%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Global Partners LP in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.81, showcasing a 74.04% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $4.26 billion, indicating a 7.82% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.46 per share and a revenue of $17.17 billion, demonstrating changes of -65.47% and -9.05%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Global Partners LP. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Global Partners LP presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Global Partners LP is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 8.71. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 14.69 for its industry.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, placing it within the bottom 19% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Global Partners LP (GLP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

