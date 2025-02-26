$GLP Earnings Preview: Recent $GLP Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$GLP ($GLP) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $5,860,989,600 and earnings of $0.24 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $GLP stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

$GLP Insider Trading Activity

$GLP insiders have traded $GLP stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 28 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GLP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GP LLC GLOBAL has made 28 purchases buying 125,626 shares for an estimated $5,901,620 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$GLP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of $GLP stock to their portfolio, and 44 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.