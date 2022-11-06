GLP closes $1.05 billion China onshore fund

November 06, 2022 — 09:34 pm EST

Written by Xie Yu for Reuters ->

HONG KONG, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Global investment manager GLP said on Monday it has raised 7.6 billion yuan ($1.05 billion) in a now-closed China onshore fund, with investors including leading domestic insurance companies and existing GLP institutional investment partners.

The GLP China Income Fund VI includes 20 logistics assets across 19 cities that serve leading customers in the e-commerce, logistics and retail sectors, with a total leasable area of 2.13 million square metres.

($1 = 7.2190 Chinese yuan renminbi)

