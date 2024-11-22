Glory Sun Land Completes Major Asset Disposals

Glory Sun Land Group Limited (HK:0299) has released an update.

Glory Sun Land Group Limited has completed substantial disposals, selling a 42.33% equity stake in Shantou Taisheng Technology Limited for approximately RMB975.69 million and transferring entire equity interests in several subsidiaries to YEIG International to settle a substantial corporate bond. These transactions are poised to reshape the company’s financial landscape by reducing debt obligations and streamlining operations.

