Glory Sun Land Completes Major Asset Disposals

Glory Sun Land Group Limited (HK:0299) has released an update.
Glory Sun Land Group Limited has completed substantial disposals, selling a 42.33% equity stake in Shantou Taisheng Technology Limited for approximately RMB975.69 million and transferring entire equity interests in several subsidiaries to YEIG International to settle a substantial corporate bond. These transactions are poised to reshape the company’s financial landscape by reducing debt obligations and streamlining operations.
