Glory Sun Financial Group Updates Share Proceeds Strategy

October 22, 2024 — 06:40 am EDT

Glory Sun Financial Group Limited (HK:1282) has released an update.

Glory Sun Financial Group Limited is reallocating proceeds from its share subscriptions to reduce borrowing costs and support general operations. The company will use the remaining funds from the 2019 and 2023 share subscriptions to repay debts and cover administrative expenses. This strategic move aims to optimize financial efficiency amidst recognizing a significant impairment loss.

