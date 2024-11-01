News & Insights

Stocks

Glory Health Moves Forward with Key Share Transfer Agreement

November 01, 2024 — 09:39 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Guorui Properties Ltd (HK:2329) has released an update.

Glory Health Industry Limited has announced a significant step forward in their collaboration with Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, reaching an agreement on registration services for share transfers in Hong Kong. The two companies are in the final stages of approval and expect to sign the agreement by November 12, 2024, ensuring that there is no risk of trading suspension for shareholders. Investors are encouraged to stay informed as the official results will be disclosed soon.

For further insights into HK:2329 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.