Glory Health Moves Forward with Key Share Transfer Agreement

Glory Health Industry Limited has announced a significant step forward in their collaboration with Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, reaching an agreement on registration services for share transfers in Hong Kong. The two companies are in the final stages of approval and expect to sign the agreement by November 12, 2024, ensuring that there is no risk of trading suspension for shareholders. Investors are encouraged to stay informed as the official results will be disclosed soon.

