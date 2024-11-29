Glory Health Industry Appoints New Independent Director

Guorui Properties Ltd (HK:2329) has released an update.
Glory Health Industry Limited has appointed Yuan Hao as an independent non-executive director, effective November 29, 2024. Yuan, who has extensive experience in investment management and corporate finance, will also serve as chairman of the Internal Control Committee and a member of the Remuneration Committee. This strategic appointment is expected to enhance the company’s governance and oversight, appealing to investors interested in the financial markets.
