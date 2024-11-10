Glory Health Appoints New Share Registrar

Guorui Properties Ltd (HK:2329) has released an update.

Glory Health Industry Limited has appointed Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited as its share transfer registrar, effective from November 7, 2024. This move complies with the Stock Exchange’s requirements and aims to streamline the process for shareholders regarding share transfer registrations. The company advises shareholders with stock trading inquiries to seek professional advice.

For further insights into HK:2329 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.