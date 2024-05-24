Glorious Sun Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

Glorious Sun Enterprises Limited (HK:0393) has released an update.

Shareholders of Glorious Sun Enterprises Limited overwhelmingly approved all resolutions during the Annual General Meeting held on May 24, 2024, with nearly unanimous votes in favor of adopting financial statements, electing directors, and passing special resolutions including amendments to the company’s Bye-laws. Key decisions included the declaration of a final dividend, the appointment of Ernst & Young as the company’s auditor, and the authorization of share allotment and repurchase mandates. The resolutions indicate strong shareholder confidence and a solid mandate for the company’s future initiatives.

For further insights into HK:0393 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.