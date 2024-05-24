News & Insights

Glorious Sun Shareholders Approve Key Acquisition Mandates

May 24, 2024 — 09:09 am EDT

Glorious Sun Enterprises Limited (HK:0393) has released an update.

Glorious Sun Enterprises Limited has announced the successful passage of resolutions for the Revised CCB and ICBC Acquisition Mandates at their Special General Meeting on May 24, 2024. The mandates, which allow for acquisitions up to HK$400 million each, were approved by an overwhelming majority, signaling strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic decisions.

