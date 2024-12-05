Glorious Sun Enterprises’ Major Share Disposal

Glorious Sun Enterprises Limited (HK:0393) has released an update.

Glorious Sun Enterprises Limited has announced the sale of 33 million shares in China Construction Bank for HK$200.3 million. This major transaction, executed on the open market, results in a fair value gain of approximately HK$39.4 million, with proceeds intended for general working capital. The sale, approved by the company’s shareholders, underscores Glorious Sun’s strategic financial management.

