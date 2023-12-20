News & Insights

Gloria Ortiz to replace Dancausa as CEO of Spain's Bankinter

Credit: REUTERS/JUAN MEDINA

December 20, 2023 — 12:30 pm EST

MADRID, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The board of Spain's Bankinter BKT.MC on Wednesday said it would propose Gloria Ortiz as the bank's new chief executive officer, replacing Maria Dolores Dancausa, who will cease holding executive powers.

Dancausa is to replace Pedro Guerrero as non-executive chair, the country's fifth-biggest lender by market value said, after Guerrero announced his intention to step down for personal reasons.

The changes will take effect from March 21, if approved by shareholders on that day during an annual general meeting.

Bankinter said it had started the mandatory process for the European Central Bank to assess the suitability of the candidates.

Supervisors of euro area banks favour separating the roles of chairman and CEO.

