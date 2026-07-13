Gloo Touts Tripled Q1 Revenue, EBITDA Gains and New Financing at Annual Meeting

Gloo (NASDAQ:GLOO) stockholders reelected three directors and ratified the company’s independent auditor during the company’s 2026 annual meeting, while management highlighted recent revenue growth, improving adjusted EBITDA and a newly completed financing.

Chief Executive Officer Scott Beck, who chaired the meeting, opened with a brief business update before the formal voting items. Beck said Gloo is “building the leading technology platform for the faith and flourishing ecosystem,” with applied artificial intelligence serving as “a defining capability across the platform.”

Beck described the company’s target market as a “large, durable, and highly fragmented ecosystem” that includes education, social impact, Bible translation, churches and denominations.

CEO Highlights Revenue Growth and EBITDA Progress

Beck said the company remains in “a very strong position” and continues to execute against its plan. He noted that Gloo “more than tripled” first-quarter revenue year over year. He also said the company improved adjusted EBITDA to negative $11.5 million in the first quarter, which he said was ahead of guidance and Street consensus.

According to Beck, that result represented more than $7 million of sequential adjusted EBITDA improvement from the fourth quarter and marked the company’s third consecutive quarter of sequential adjusted EBITDA improvement.

Beck also emphasized the role of donations in the market Gloo serves, calling them “the economic engine of this ecosystem.” He said revenue from faith-based organizations grew 8.2% in 2025 to more than $265 billion, underscoring what he described as both the scale of the opportunity and the importance of donor development.

“For this ecosystem, we are powering technology, and we are powering increased reach and revenue growth, and we are applying AI to serve our ecosystem in even more powerful ways,” Beck said.

Beck added that Gloo is integrating acquisitions “with discipline” as it works toward profitability. He also said the company had recently completed a financing that strengthens its balance sheet and provides additional capital for pursuing “important strategic acquisitions.”

Stockholders Reelect Three Directors

Jared Warner, Gloo’s chief administrative officer, conducted the formal portion of the meeting. He said the annual meeting was held in accordance with the company’s bylaws and Delaware law, and that a quorum was present virtually or by proxy.

The first voting item was the election of three Class I directors to serve until the 2029 annual meeting of stockholders or until their successors are duly elected and qualified. The company’s board has eight members divided into three classes.

The board nominated three current directors for reelection:

Bishop Claude Alexander Jr.

John Furst

Derrick Green

Warner said preliminary results showed that the three board nominees received the highest number of affirmative votes and were reelected as directors.

Crowe LLP Ratified as Independent Auditor

Stockholders also voted to ratify the appointment of Crowe LLP as Gloo’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending Jan. 31, 2027. Warner said Gloo’s audit committee, composed entirely of non-employee directors, recommended the appointment, and the board approved the selection.

Although stockholder ratification was not required, Warner said the board sought approval as a matter of good corporate governance. Preliminary results showed the appointment of Crowe LLP was ratified by a majority of the voting power of shares present virtually or represented by proxy and entitled to vote.

No questions relevant to the meeting agenda were submitted during the meeting, Warner said.

Final Voting Results to Be Filed With SEC

Warner said final voting results, including any ballots and proxies recorded during the meeting, will be included in the report of the inspector of election and in the meeting minutes. He added that the final results will also be reported in Gloo’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

In closing remarks, Beck thanked stockholders for attending and said the company is focused on “building an incredibly valuable enterprise” and serving the faith and flourishing ecosystem. He said Gloo is committed to “shaping technology to be a force for good” and enabling trusted exchange across the ecosystem it serves.

About Gloo (NASDAQ:GLOO)

Gloo's mission is to build the leading vertical technology platform for the faith and flourishing ecosystem, which we believe is one of the largest, oldest and least-digitized ecosystems in the world. Our purpose is to shape technology as a force for good, so people can flourish and communities can thrive. This is grounded in our belief that relationships catalyze growth, and when technology is used to serve relationships, it transforms lives. The faith and flourishing ecosystem is vast and, we believe, a technologically underserved vertical that includes traditional Christian (primarily Protestant and Catholic) churches and a diverse network of ministries, nonprofits and service providers.

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