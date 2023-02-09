US Markets
Globus Medical to buy NuVasive in deal valued at $3.1 billion

February 09, 2023 — 07:17 am EST

Written by Raghav Mahobe for Reuters ->

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Globus Medical Inc GMED.N said on Thursday it was acquiring spine-related medical device maker NuVasive Inc NUVA.Oin an all-stock deal valued at $3.1 billion.

NuVasive shareholders will receive 0.75 of Globus' share, which implies a stock price of $57.72 for NuVasive, representing a premium of about 26% to its last close.

Following the close of the transaction, NuVasive shareholders will own about 28% of the combined company, and Globus Medical shareholders will own approximately 72%.

