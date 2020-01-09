Globus Medical Stock Up on Solid '19 Preliminary Results

Globus Medical, Inc. GMED reported strong preliminary results for the fourth quarter of 2019 as well as the full year. It also issued guidance for 2020. The stock inched up 0.7% on Jan 8 following this announcement.

Shares of Globus Medical have rallied 36.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s increase of 14.4%.

Q4 & 2019 Preliminary Release

The company expects to report fourth-quarter sales of approximately $211.0 million, indicating a 7.7% improvement from the year-ago reported figure. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $209.66 million remains 0.6% below the projected figure.

For the fourth quarter, Enabling Technologies is likely to deliver $13.6 million in revenues while Musculoskeletal Solutions is anticipated to grow approximately 8.7%. U.S. growth is estimated to be approximately 8.1% while International growth is expected to be nearly 5.5%.

For the full year, sales are expected to be roughly $784.7 million, suggesting a 10.1% rise from the prior-year reported number. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $784.4 million stays slightly below the company’s preliminary sales figure.

Per the company, the fourth quarter marked the third consecutive quarter of registering strong revenues from Enabling Technologies. Musculoskeletal Solutions too completed an outstanding year, growing 11%. This is on the back of strength across all sectors, driven by a record competitive recruiting and an implant pull through from robotics.

2020 Outlook

While announcing the preliminary results, Globus Medical also provided its 2020 projections. The company expects to report full-year adjusted earnings of $1.82 on $850 million of sales. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 EPS stands at $1.91 on $855.5 million of sales.

According to the company, while exiting 2019, its robotic pipeline seemed hugely strong and competitive recruiting was accelerating. The company also envisions several significant product introductions in both Musculoskeletal Solutions and Enabling Technologies.

