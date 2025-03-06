Globus Medical to Showcase Innovative Technologies at 2025 AAOS Annual Meeting in San Diego

Globus Medical will showcase its products and innovations at the AAOS Annual Meeting in San Diego from March 10-14, 2025.

Globus Medical, Inc. announced its participation in the 2025 Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS) in San Diego from March 10-14, 2025. Attendees can visit booth #2517 to explore the company's extensive product range in Spine, Trauma, Joint Reconstruction, and other innovative technologies. Notable highlights include the ExcelsiusFlex™ surgical robotic navigation system for Total Knee Arthroplasty, designed for enhanced accuracy and flexibility, and the PRECICE™ Limb Lengthening and DuraPro™ Power Tools portfolios. Additionally, Globus will host a reception for attendees and an investor relations booth tour on March 12. The event serves as an opportunity for Globus to engage with surgeon partners and showcase its latest innovations.

Potential Positives

Participation in the prestigious 2025 Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, providing significant visibility and networking opportunities.

Showcasing the ExcelsiusFlex™ surgical robotic navigation system, highlighting the company's commitment to innovation and advancement in musculoskeletal technology.

Engaging directly with surgeon partners and industry analysts to demonstrate the latest procedural innovations, fostering collaboration and potential business relationships.

Highlighting a comprehensive product portfolio across various musculoskeletal sectors, reinforcing the company's leadership position in the medical device industry.

Potential Negatives

Potential concerns about the integration and anticipated synergies with NuVasive, indicating operational challenges ahead.

Emphasis on numerous risks and uncertainties that may impact business performance, which could lead to investor apprehension.

Forward-looking statements may raise concerns about reliance on predictions that may not materialize, affecting stakeholder confidence.

FAQ

What is Globus Medical showcasing at the AAOS 2025 conference?

Globus Medical will showcase its product portfolio, including the ExcelsiusFlex™ surgical robotic navigation system and other innovative technologies.

When and where is the AAOS 2025 conference being held?

The AAOS 2025 conference is scheduled for March 10-14, 2025, in San Diego, California.

Where can attendees find Globus Medical at the conference?

Globus Medical will be located at booth #2517 during the AAOS conference in San Diego.

What events is Globus Medical hosting during the AAOS conference?

Globus Medical is hosting a reception on March 12, 2025, and an investor relations booth tour on the same day.

How can I learn more about Globus Medical's products?

Visit Globus Medical's website to learn about their product portfolio and upcoming events at the AAOS conference.

$GMED Insider Trading Activity

$GMED insiders have traded $GMED stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GMED stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL T SCAVILLA (President, CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 190,000 shares for an estimated $15,851,200 .

. DAVID D DAVIDAR has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 115,000 shares for an estimated $8,913,362 .

. ANN D RHOADS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 22,500 shares for an estimated $1,645,500 .

. KEITH W PFEIL (COO, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,167 shares for an estimated $1,250,770 .

. DAN LEMAITRE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,375 shares for an estimated $1,221,893 .

. KELLY HULLER (SVP, GC, Corporate Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $1,185,200.

$GMED Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 254 institutional investors add shares of $GMED stock to their portfolio, and 233 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

AUDUBON, Pa., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE: GMED), a leading musculoskeletal technology company, today announced it will participate in the 2025 Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS) in San Diego, Calif., from March 10-14, 2025.





Join Globus at booth #2517 to learn about the comprehensive Globus Medical product portfolio across Spine, Trauma, and Joint Reconstruction procedures; Enabling Technology; Power Tools; and Regenerative Biomaterials segments.





Globus will be featuring one of its latest technology innovations, the ExcelsiusFlex™ surgical robotic navigation system for Total Knee Arthroplasty (TKA), alongside its Total Joints Arthroplasty implant portfolio*. Engineered to outperform, ExcelsiusFlex™ with TKA Application consolidates accuracy, procedural flexibility, and surgeon-centric design while allowing customization of workflow for surgeon preferences, imaging modalities, and patient needs.





Globus will also feature the PRECICE™ Intramedullary Limb Lengthening Portfolio, our Power Tools Portfolio including the DuraPro™ Oscillating System, and the Harvest™ SmartPrep™ 3 autologous biologic centrifuge platform.





Globus welcomes AAOS attendees to attend a reception to meet members of the Globus Medical team and learn more about our technology offerings.







Wednesday, March 12, 2025 – 5:30pm – 8:30pm











Globus Medical Reception









San Diego Wine & Culinary Center





200 Harbor Drive, San Diego, CA









Globus Medical will also be hosting a booth tour for analysts and investors to see our latest innovative technologies and solutions in person at the conference.







Wednesday, March 12, 2025 – 1:00pm – 1:45pm











Globus Medical Investor Relations Booth Tour









AAOS Conference Floor, Booth #2517





"AAOS provides us with the unique opportunity to showcase our comprehensive portfolio of musculoskeletal procedures and enabling technology," said John Mulcahy, Chief Commercial Officer at Globus Medical. "We look forward to connecting with our surgeon partners and showcasing our latest procedural innovations including the next generation in robotics for TKA applications."





Learn more about our events at AAOS:



https://www.globusmedical.com/events/conferences/aaos-2025/







Learn more about our Globus Medical Product Portfolio:



https://www.globusmedical.com/musculoskeletal-solutions/









*ExcelsiusFlex is indicated for use with the GENflex2™ and ACTIFY™ Total Knee Systems.









About Globus Medical, Inc.







Based in Audubon, Pennsylvania, Globus Medical, Inc. is a leading global musculoskeletal company dedicated to solving unmet clinical needs and changing lives. We innovate with inspired urgency, provide world-class education and clinical support, and advance care throughout spine, orthopedic trauma, joint reconstruction, regenerative biomaterials and enabling technologies. Additional information can be accessed at



www.globusmedical.com



.







Safe Harbor Statements







All statements included in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and may be identified by their use of words such as “believe,” “may,” “might,” “could,” “will,” “aim,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan” and other similar terms. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations and estimates of future events and trends. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to many risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect our businesses and operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and costs associated with the integration of, and the ability of Globus Medical and NuVasive to integrate, their businesses successfully and to achieve anticipated synergies, health epidemics, pandemics and similar outbreaks, including the COVID-19 pandemic, factors affecting our quarterly results, our ability to manage our growth, our ability to sustain our profitability, demand for our products, our ability to compete successfully (including without limitation our ability to convince surgeons to use our products and our ability to attract and retain sales and other personnel), our ability to rapidly develop and introduce new products, our ability to develop and execute on successful business strategies, our ability to comply with laws and regulations that are or may become applicable to our businesses, our ability to safeguard our intellectual property, our success in defending legal proceedings brought against us, trends in the medical device industry, general economic conditions, and other risks. For a discussion of these and other risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect our results, you should refer to the disclosure contained in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections labeled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements,” and in our Forms 10-Q, Forms 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents are available at



www.sec.gov



. Moreover, we operate in an evolving environment. New risk factors and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risk factors and uncertainties, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, events or circumstances or other factors arising or coming to our attention after the date hereof.







Investor contact:







Brian Kearns





610-930-1800







investors@globusmedical.com









Media contact:







Moran Chavez







media@globusmedical.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.