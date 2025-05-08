Globus Medical Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results with $598.1 Million in Net Sales

Globus Medical reported Q1 2025 net sales of $598.1 million, a 1.4% decrease, with GAAP net income at $75.5 million.

Globus Medical, Inc. announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, reporting worldwide net sales of $598.1 million, a decrease of 1.4% from the prior year. Though the U.S. net sales grew slightly by 0.2%, international sales fell by 7.7%, primarily due to a reduction in enabling technology unit sales. The company achieved a GAAP net income of $75.5 million with diluted earnings per share of $0.54, marking a significant recovery from a loss in the same quarter last year. CEO Dan Scavilla noted challenges such as slower deal closures and supply chain disruptions but expressed optimism about continued strong performance. The firm also reported a return to debt-free status after repaying $450 million from its NuVasive merger. Globus reiterated its full-year revenue guidance between $2.80 and $2.90 billion and adjusted its earnings guidance to a range of $3.00 to $3.30 per diluted share.

Potential Positives

GAAP net income for the quarter increased to $75.5 million, marking a significant improvement compared to a loss of $7.1 million in the same period last year.

Non-GAAP diluted EPS rose to $0.68, up 8.5% from $0.63 in the first quarter of 2024, demonstrating strong underlying profitability.

The company returned to a debt-free status by paying off the remaining $450 million of debt from the NuVasive merger, which strengthens its financial position.

Record Q1 free cash flow of $141.2 million indicates strong cash generation capabilities, supporting ongoing investments and strategic initiatives.

Potential Negatives

Worldwide net sales decreased by 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year, indicating potential challenges in sales performance.

International net sales saw a significant decrease of 7.7%, raising concerns about market demand and the company's performance outside the U.S.

The company revised down its guidance for non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share for the full year 2025, indicating less favorable financial expectations.

FAQ

What were Globus Medical's Q1 2025 net sales?

Globus Medical reported net sales of $598.1 million for Q1 2025, a 1.4% decrease from Q1 2024.

How did the GAAP net income for Q1 2025 compare to Q1 2024?

The GAAP net income for Q1 2025 was $75.5 million, an increase from a loss of $7.1 million in Q1 2024.

What is the updated guidance for non-GAAP EPS in 2025?

Globus Medical updated its guidance for non-GAAP EPS in 2025 to be between $3.00 and $3.30.

How did international sales perform in Q1 2025?

International net sales decreased by 7.7% in Q1 2025 compared to the same period in 2024.

When will Globus Medical discuss their financial results?

Globus Medical will hold a teleconference on May 8, 2025, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time to discuss their results.

$GMED Insider Trading Activity

$GMED insiders have traded $GMED stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GMED stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL T SCAVILLA (President, CEO) sold 130,000 shares for an estimated $11,050,000

DAVID D DAVIDAR has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $3,400,049 .

. KEITH W PFEIL (COO, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,167 shares for an estimated $1,250,770 .

. DAN LEMAITRE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,375 shares for an estimated $1,221,893 .

. ANN D RHOADS sold 7,500 shares for an estimated $590,100

KELLY HULLER (SVP, GC, Corporate Secretary) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $217,501

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$GMED Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 272 institutional investors add shares of $GMED stock to their portfolio, and 203 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

AUDUBON, Pa., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE: GMED), a leading musculoskeletal solutions company, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.







Worldwide net sales were $598.1 million, a decrease of 1.4%, or a decrease of 0.8% on a constant currency basis



Worldwide net sales were $598.1 million, a decrease of 1.4%, or a decrease of 0.8% on a constant currency basis



GAAP net income for the quarter was $75.5 million



GAAP net income for the quarter was $75.5 million



GAAP diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) was $0.54 and non-GAAP diluted EPS was $0.68







“Our first quarter results were impacted by softer Enabling Technology deal closures, temporary integration related supply chain disruption, and timing of international distributor orders, partially offset by strength in our core US spine business,” commented Dan Scavilla, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are encouraged by the continued strong performance in April across these businesses and remain confident in our ability to drive above-market revenue growth as we move forward. We will continue to invest and provide innovative and clinically advanced products and solutions that help our surgeons improve patient care. We remain steadfast in our vision for the future.”





“We remain focused on our strategy and continue to execute against those objectives,” commented Keith Pfeil, COO-CFO. “During the quarter, we returned to a debt-free status, as we paid off the remaining $450 million of debt assumed from the NuVasive merger. We delivered record Q1 free cash flow, while continuing to drive significant investments in machinery, equipment and sets, as we further scale internal manufacturing. Our actions taken during the quarter are geared towards driving long-term, sustainable growth.”





Worldwide net sales for the first quarter of 2025 were $598.1 million, an as-reported decrease of 1.4% over the first quarter of 2024. U.S. net sales for the first quarter of 2025 increased by 0.2% compared to the first quarter of 2024. International net sales decreased by 7.7% over the first quarter of 2024 on an as-reported basis and decreased by 4.6% on a constant currency basis. The decrease in Net Sales was due primarily to fewer enabling technology unit sales.





GAAP net income for the first quarter of 2025 was $75.5 million, an increase over the same period in the prior year. Diluted EPS for the first quarter was $0.54, compared to a loss of $0.05 for the first quarter of 2024. The GAAP net income increase was primarily driven by a decrease in amortization costs of purchase accounting related fair-value step-ups and restructuring costs in the current period as compared to the prior period. Non-GAAP diluted EPS for the first quarter of 2025, which excludes, among other costs, acquisition and restructuring-related costs, was $0.68, compared to $0.63 in the first quarter of 2024, an increase of 8.5%.





Net cash provided by operating activities was $177.3 million, and non-GAAP free cash flow was $141.2 million for the first quarter of 2025.





Retrospectively, as of January 1, 2024, we no longer include acquisition of in-process research and development costs as an adjustment to non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA or non-GAAP net income.







2025





Annual Guidance







The Company reaffirms its guidance for full-year 2025 revenue to be in the range of $2.80 to $2.90 billion and updated its guidance for non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $3.00 to $3.30, which is a decrease from the prior non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share guidance of $3.10 to $3.40.







Conference Call Information







Globus Medical will hold a teleconference to discuss its first quarter 2025 results with the investment community at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time today. Participants may access the conference call live via webcast on the Investors page of Globus Medical’s website at



http://www.investors.globusmedical.com/news-events/events-webcasts



.





To participate via telephone, please register in advance at this



link



. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call. The audio archive will be available after the call on the Investor page of the Globus Medical website.







About Globus Medical, Inc.







Based in Audubon, Pennsylvania, Globus Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 by an experienced team of professionals with a shared vision to create products that enable surgeons to promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Additional information can be accessed at



www.globusmedical.com



.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







To supplement our financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“U.S. GAAP”), management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures. For example, non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, which represents net income before interest income, net and other non-operating expenses, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, provision for litigation, merger and acquisition related costs, restructuring related costs, certain foreign currency acquisition-related impacts, and gains and losses from strategic investments, is useful as an additional measure of operating performance, and particularly as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period, as it is reflective of changes in pricing decisions, cost controls and other factors that affect operating performance, and it removes the effect of our capital structure, asset base, income taxes and interest income and expense. We no longer include acquisition of in-process research and development as an adjustment to non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA. Our management also uses non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA for planning purposes, including the preparation of our annual operating budget and financial projections. Provision for litigation represents costs incurred for litigation settlements or unfavorable verdicts when the loss is known or considered probable and the amount can be reasonably estimated, or in the case of a favorable settlement, when income is realized. Merger and acquisition related costs represents the change in fair value of business-acquisition-related contingent consideration; costs related to integrating recently acquired businesses, including but not limited to costs to exit or convert contractual obligations, severance, retention bonus, duplicative costs and information system conversion; and specific costs related to the consummation of the acquisition process such as banker fees, legal fees, and other acquisition related professional fees. Restructuring related costs include severance, retention bonus, accelerated stock-based compensation expense, legal and tax fees for legal entity reorganization and costs associated with consolidating facilities. We also adjusted for certain foreign currency impacts related to the acquisition costs and gains/losses on strategic investments within other assets as we believe these impacts are not a measure of our operating performance.





In addition, for the period ended March 31, 2025 and for other comparative periods, we are presenting non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share, which represent net income and diluted earnings per share excluding the provision for litigation, amortization of intangibles, merger and acquisition related costs, restructuring related costs, certain foreign currency impacts, gains and losses from strategic investments, the impact of dilution attributable to the Convertible Notes, and the tax effects of all of the foregoing adjustments. We no longer include acquisition of in-process research and development as an adjustment to non-GAAP net income. We also present Non-GAAP gross profit, which excludes the impacts of any inventory acquisition-related costs within cost of goods sold. The tax effect adjustment represents the tax effect of the pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments excluded from non-GAAP net income. The tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments is calculated based on the consolidated effective tax rate on a GAAP basis, applied to the non-GAAP adjustments, unless the underlying item has a materially different tax treatment, in which case the estimated tax rate applicable to the adjustment is used. We believe these non-GAAP measures are also useful indicators of our operating performance, and particularly as additional measures of comparative operating performance from period to period as they remove the effects of the foregoing items, which we believe are not reflective of underlying business trends. Additionally, for the period ended March 31, 2025 and for other comparative periods, we also define the non-GAAP measure of free cash flow as the net cash provided by operating activities, adjusted for the impact of restricted cash, less the cash impact of purchases of property and equipment. We believe that this financial measure provides meaningful information for evaluating our overall financial performance for comparative periods as it facilitates an assessment of funds available to satisfy current and future obligations and fund acquisitions. Furthermore, the non-GAAP measure of constant currency net sales growth is calculated by translating current year net sales at the same average exchange rates in effect during the applicable prior year period. We believe constant currency net sales growth provides insight to the comparative increase or decrease in period net sales, in dollar and percentage terms, excluding the effects of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates.





Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP gross profit, free cash flow and constant currency net sales growth are not calculated in conformity with U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These measures do not include certain expenses that may be necessary to evaluate our liquidity or operating results. Our definitions of non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP gross profit, free cash flow and constant currency net sales growth may differ from that of other companies and therefore may not be comparable.







Safe Harbor Statements







All statements included in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and may be identified by their use of words such as “believe,” “may,” “might,” “could,” “will,” “aim,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan” and other similar terms. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations and estimates of future events and trends. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to many risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect our businesses and operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and costs associated with the health epidemics, pandemics and similar outbreaks, factors affecting our quarterly results, our ability to manage our growth, our ability to sustain our profitability, demand for our products, our ability to compete successfully (including without limitation our ability to convince surgeons to use our products and our ability to attract and retain sales and other personnel), our ability to rapidly develop and introduce new products, our ability to develop and execute on successful business strategies, our ability to comply with laws and regulations that are or may become applicable to our businesses, our ability to safeguard our intellectual property, our success in defending legal proceedings brought against us, trends in the medical device industry, general economic conditions, and other risks. For a discussion of these and other risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect our results, you should refer to the disclosure contained in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections labeled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements,” and in our Forms 10-Q, Forms 8-K and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents are available at www.sec.gov. Moreover, we operate in an evolving environment. New risk factors and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risk factors and uncertainties, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, events or circumstances or other factors arising or coming to our attention after the date hereof.



















GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME









(unaudited)

























































Three Months Ended





















March 31,















(In thousands, except per share amounts)























2025

















2024

















Net sales





















$









598,121



















$





606,666















Cost of Sales and Operating expenses:



















































Cost of sales (exclusive of amortization of intangibles)























195,397



















241,487













Research and development



















33,062



















57,268













Selling, general and administrative



















242,799



















248,679













Amortization of intangibles



















28,802



















29,676













Acquisition-related costs



















1,057



















2,418













Restructuring costs



















—



















19,141















Operating income/(loss)

























97,004



















7,997















Other income/(expense), net



















































Interest income/(expense), net



















1,681



















(1,894





)









Foreign currency transaction gain/(loss)



















4,270



















(15,371





)









Other income/(expense)



















713



















710















Total other income/(expense), net

























6,664



















(16,555





)











Income/(loss) before income taxes

























103,668



















(8,558





)









Income tax provision/(benefit)



















28,206



















(1,441





)











Net income/(loss)

















$









75,462















$





(7,117





)































































Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax:



















































Unrealized gain/(loss) on marketable securities



















315



















379













Foreign currency translation gain/(loss)



















4,379



















(1,232





)









Total other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax



















4,694



















(853





)











Comprehensive income/(loss)

















$









80,156















$





(7,970





)































































Earnings per share:



















































Basic











$









0.55















$





(0.05





)









Diluted











$









0.54















$





(0.05





)











Weighted average shares outstanding:



















































Basic



















136,757



















135,358













Diluted



















139,774



















135,358



































GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(unaudited)





















































March 31,

















December 31,















(In thousands, except share and per share values)















2025





















2024

















ASSETS









































Current assets:







































Cash and cash equivalents











$









461,266















$





784,438













Short-term marketable securities

















—

















105,619













Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $8,488 and $15,505, respectively



















535,090



















557,697













Inventories



















663,603



















659,233













Prepaid expenses and other current assets



















47,131



















49,640













Income taxes receivable



















3,024



















20,633















Total current assets





















1,710,114



















2,177,260













Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $571,728 and $545,786, respectively



















556,496



















561,909













Operating lease right of use assets



















48,367



















49,647













Long-term marketable securities

















—

















66,134













Intangible assets, net



















771,688



















795,117













Goodwill



















1,432,964



















1,432,387













Other assets



















74,856



















75,096













Deferred income taxes



















116,663



















94,200















Total assets













$









4,711,148















$





5,251,750























































LIABILITIES AND EQUITY













































Current liabilities:











































Accounts payable











$









73,144















$





75,118













Accrued expenses



















237,566



















260,591













Operating lease liabilities



















10,622



















10,249













Income taxes payable



















12,739



















10,725













Senior convertible notes

















—

















443,351













Business acquisition liabilities



















33,458



















33,739













Deferred revenue



















17,172



















22,140















Total current liabilities





















384,701



















855,913













Business acquisition liabilities, net of current portion



















84,597



















89,496













Operating lease liabilities



















81,691



















83,588













Deferred income taxes and other tax liabilities



















46,605



















23,889













Other liabilities



















25,486



















21,531















Total liabilities





















623,080



















1,074,417



























































Equity:











































Class A common stock; $0.001 par value. Authorized 500,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 112,926,345 and 114,990,219 shares at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively



















113



















115













Class B common stock; $0.001 par value. Authorized 275,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 22,430,097 and 22,430,097 shares at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively



















22



















22













Additional paid-in capital



















3,053,927



















3,031,244













Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)



















(2,167









)















(6,861





)









Retained earnings



















1,036,173



















1,152,813















Total equity





















4,088,068



















4,177,333















Total liabilities and equity













$









4,711,148















$





5,251,750



































GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS









(unaudited)





















































Three Months Ended





















March 31,















(In thousands)















2025





















2024

















Cash flows from operating activities:







































Net income











$









75,462















$





(7,117





)









Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









































Acquired in-process research and development



















—



















12,613













Depreciation and amortization



















66,074



















55,261













Amortization of premiums on marketable securities



















(421









)















24













Provision for excess and obsolete inventory



















5,960



















3,914













Amortization of inventory fair value step-up



















49



















53,670













Amortization of 2025 Notes fair value step-up



















6,658



















6,658













Stock-based compensation expense



















13,206



















17,260













Allowance for expected credit losses



















3,206



















2,968













Change in fair value of business acquisition liabilities



















167



















(165





)









Change in deferred income taxes



















509



















(45,091





)









(Gain)/loss on disposal of assets, net















2,613



















34













Payment of business acquisition-related liabilities



















(2,012









)















(16,115





)









Net (gain)/loss from foreign currency adjustment



















(3,772









)















11,191













(Increase) decrease in:









































Accounts receivable



















22,603



















(36,393





)









Inventories



















(7,587









)















(8,986





)









Prepaid expenses and other assets



















4,534



















1,778













Increase (decrease) in:









































Accounts payable



















(899









)















(5,753





)









Accrued expenses and other liabilities



















(28,658









)















(33,881





)









Income taxes payable/receivable



















19,608



















40,517















Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities





















177,300



















52,387















Cash flows from investing activities:











































Purchases of marketable securities



















(1,750









)















(8,017





)









Maturities of marketable securities



















58,630



















85













Sales of marketable securities



















115,608



















2,565













Purchases of property and equipment



















(36,103









)















(28,568





)









Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired and purchases of intangible and other assets



















—



















(12,649





)









Acquisition of intangible assets



















(5,000









)















—















Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities





















131,385



















(46,584





)











Cash flows from financing activities:











































Payment of business acquisition-related liabilities



















(3,890









)















(30,475





)









Net proceeds from exercise of stock options



















11,223



















3,413













Payments related to tax withholdings for share-based compensation



















(2,293









)















(5,343





)









Repurchase of common stock



















(190,451









)















(83,316





)









Repayment of senior convertible notes



















(449,985









)















—















Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities





















(635,396









)















(115,721





)









Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash



















3,539



















(3,312





)











Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents





















(323,172









)















(113,230





)









Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



















784,438



















467,292















Cash and cash equivalents at end of period













$









461,266















$





354,062



























































Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:







































Income taxes paid, net











$









7,199















$





1,967













Non-cash investing and financing activities:









































Accrued purchases of property and equipment











$









10,014















$





5,426



































































Supplemental Financial Information





















Net Sales by Product Category:

































Three Months Ended





















March 31,















(In thousands)















2025

















2024











Musculoskeletal Solutions









$





575,932













$





574,697













Enabling Technologies













22,189

















31,969













Total net sales









$





598,121













$





606,666



























Liquidity and Capital Resources:





























































March 31,

















December 31,















(In thousands)























2025

















2024











Cash and cash equivalents









$





461,266













$





784,438













Short-term marketable securities













—

















105,619













Long-term marketable securities













—

















66,134













Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities









$





461,266













$





956,191

























The following tables reconcile GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures.









As of September 30, 2024, we no longer include Acquisition of in-process research and development as an adjustment to the non-GAAP financial measures. As previously disclosed, the Company incurred $12.6 million in the three months ended March 31, 2024 for the Acquisition of in-process research and development, which, when it was previously included, resulted in a 2.1% impact on Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales and $0.09 on Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share.











Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Table:





















































Three Months Ended





















March 31,















(In thousands, except percentages)















2025





















2024















Net income/(loss)









$





75,462













$





(7,117





)









Interest (income)/expense, net













(1,681





)













1,894













Provision for income taxes













28,206

















(1,441





)









Depreciation and amortization













66,074

















55,261













EBITDA













168,061

















48,597













Stock-based compensation expense













13,052

















12,439













Provision for litigation, net













(1,287





)













(31





)









Merger and acquisition-related costs



(1)















1,106

















56,387













Net (gain) loss from strategic investments













(61





)













223













Non-cash acquisition-related foreign currency impacts













(3,772





)













11,191













Restructuring costs













734

















25,162













Adjusted EBITDA









$





177,833













$





153,968













































Net income/(loss) as a percentage of net sales













12.6





%













(1.2





%)









Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales













29.7





%













25.4





%











(1) Merger and acquisition-related costs represent certain costs associated with acquisitions. These costs, presented on a before-tax effect basis, are included in Non-GAAP Merger and Acquisition-related Costs table.

























Non-GAAP Merger and Acquisition-related Costs Table:

































Three Months Ended

























March 31,





















2025

















2024























(In thousands)

















































Amortization of inventory fair value step up









$





49













$





53,670













Change in fair value of business acquisition liabilities













167

















(158





)









Employee-related costs













—

















1,457













Other acquisition-related costs



(a)















890

















1,418













Merger and acquisition-related costs









$





1,106













$





56,387















(a) Primarily comprised of legal fees, investment banking and consulting fees.





























Non-GAAP Net Income Reconciliation Table:





























Three Months Ended





















March 31,















(In thousands)















2025





















2024















Net income/(loss)









$





75,462













$





(7,117





)









Provision for litigation, net













(1,287





)













(31





)









Amortization of intangibles













28,802

















29,676













Merger and acquisition -related costs



(1)















1,106

















56,387













Non-cash acquisition-related foreign currency impacts













(3,772





)













11,191













Restructuring Costs













734

















25,162













Net gain/(loss) on strategic investments













(61





)













223













Tax effect of adjusting items













(6,156





)













(30,006





)









Non-GAAP net income/(loss)









$





94,828













$





85,485















(1) see footnote 1 to the Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Table above for the detail of these costs.

























Non-GAAP Gross Profit Reconciliation Table:





























Three Months Ended





















March 31,















(In thousands)















2025





















2024















Net Sales









$





598,121













$





606,666













Cost of Sales (exclusive of amortization of intangibles)













195,397

















241,487













Amortization of Intangibles













22,208

















29,676













Gross Profit









$





380,516













$





335,503













































Amortization of inventory fair value step up













49

















53,670













Amortization of Intangibles













22,208

















29,676













Adjusted Gross Profit









$





402,773













$





418,849













































Gross Profit % of Net Sales













63.6





%













55.3





%









Adjusted Gross Profit % of Net Sales













67.3





%













69.0





%























Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share Reconciliation Table:





























Three Months Ended





















March 31,















(In thousands)















2025





















2024















Diluted earnings per share, as reported









$





0.54













$





(0.05





)









Provision for litigation, net













(0.01





)













—













Amortization of intangibles













0.21

















0.22













Merger and acquisition -related costs



(1)















0.01

















0.41













Non-cash acquisition-related foreign currency impacts













(0.03





)













0.08













Restructuring costs













0.01

















0.18













Tax effect of adjusting items













(0.04





)













(0.22





)









Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share









$





0.68













$





0.63















(1) see footnote 1 to the Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Table above for the detail of these costs.













* amounts may not add due to rounding.

















































Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow Reconciliation Table:





























Three Months Ended





















March 31,















(In thousands)















2025





















2024















Net cash provided by operating activities









$





177,300













$





52,387













Purchases of property and equipment













(36,103





)













(28,568





)









Free cash flow









$





141,197













$





23,819



























Non-GAAP Net Sales on a Constant Currency Basis Comparative Table:





























Three Months Ended













Reported













Currency





Impact on













Constant





Currency





















March 31,













Net Sales













Current













Net Sales















(In thousands, except percentages)















2025

















2024

















Growth

















Period Net Sales

















Growth











United States









$





483,857













$





482,927













0.2%









$





—













0.2%









International













114,264

















123,739













(7.7%)













(3,799





)









(4.6%)









Total net sales









$





598,121













$





606,666













(1.4%)









$





(3,799





)









(0.8%)





















Investor contact







:







Brian Kearns





Senior Vice President, Business Development and Investor Relations





Phone: (610) 930-1800





Email:



investors@globusmedical.com









www.globusmedical.com











Media contact:









Moran Chavez





media@globusmedical.com



