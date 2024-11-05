Globus Medical raises FY24 EPS view to $2.90-$3.00 from $2.80-$2.90

Consensus $2.85. Raises FY24 revenue view to $2.49B-$2.5B from $2.47B-$2.49B, consensus $2.48B. The company said, “The Company raised its guidance for full year 2024 revenue to be in the range of $2.49 to $2.50 billion, and non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $2.90 to $3.00. The revised non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share guidance includes a $0.09 impact of no longer adjusting for the acquisition of in-process research and development. “

