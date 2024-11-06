Globus Medical price target raised to $92 from $80 at Stifel

Stifel analyst Mathew Blackman raised the firm’s price target on Globus Medical (GMED) to $92 from $80 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Q3 “served as another, significant confirmation” of the firm’s thesis that the business is on more-solid footing today than most expected, the analyst tells investors. From here, the firm thinks estimates are “too low” and the multiple “can see 1-2 turns higher” the analyst added.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.