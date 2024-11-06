Globus Medical price target raised to $88 from $78 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Vik Chopra raised the firm’s price target on Globus Medical (GMED) to $88 from $78 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm believes a solid Q3 print, another guidance raise and upward consensus revisions should drive the stock higher from here and raise investor confidence.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on GMED:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.