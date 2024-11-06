News & Insights

Globus Medical price target raised to $88 from $78 at Wells Fargo

November 06, 2024 — 06:52 am EST

Wells Fargo analyst Vik Chopra raised the firm’s price target on Globus Medical (GMED) to $88 from $78 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm believes a solid Q3 print, another guidance raise and upward consensus revisions should drive the stock higher from here and raise investor confidence.

GMED

