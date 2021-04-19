Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Globus Medical:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.074 = US$115m ÷ (US$1.7b - US$121m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

Thus, Globus Medical has an ROCE of 7.4%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Medical Equipment industry average of 9.9%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Globus Medical compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Globus Medical.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Globus Medical Tell Us?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Globus Medical doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 22%, but since then they've fallen to 7.4%. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

The Bottom Line On Globus Medical's ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Globus Medical's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Yet to long term shareholders the stock has gifted them an incredible 189% return in the last five years, so the market appears to be rosy about its future. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

