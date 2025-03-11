Globus Medical Launches Innovative COHERE™ ALIF Spacer and Modulus™ ALIF Blades for Spine Surgery

Globus Medical launches COHERE™ ALIF Spacer and Modulus™ ALIF Blades to enhance anterior lumbar spine surgery solutions.

Quiver AI Summary

Globus Medical, Inc. has announced the commercial launches of two innovative products aimed at enhancing spine surgery: the COHERE™ ALIF Spacer and Modulus™ ALIF Blades. The COHERE™ ALIF Spacer is the first Porous PEEK™ interbody spacer specifically designed for anterior lumbar interbody fusion, featuring technology that promotes bone in-growth while preserving the desirable properties of solid PEEK spacers. Modulus™ ALIF Blades expand the capabilities of the Modulus™ ALIF interbody system, offering new fixation options that streamline surgical procedures, reduce instrument passes, and potentially minimize complications. These launches are part of Globus Medical's commitment to improving surgical outcomes and providing spine surgeons with advanced, integrated solutions for challenging procedures. The company aims to address unmet clinical needs and enhance patient care through continuous innovation in musculoskeletal technology.

Potential Positives

Globus Medical launched the COHERE™ ALIF Spacer, the first Porous PEEK™ interbody spacer designed specifically for anterior lumbar interbody fusion (ALIF) surgery, enhancing their product portfolio.

Introduction of Modulus™ ALIF Blades improves procedural efficiency by providing immediate anchoring blade fixation, which may reduce complications by minimizing the number of instrument passes during surgery.

These new products strengthen Globus Medical’s commitment to advancing surgical outcomes and addressing unmet clinical needs in spine surgery, positioning the company favorably in the medical device market.

Potential Negatives

The press release includes a lengthy section of forward-looking statements, highlighting potential risks and uncertainties, which may signal to investors concerns about the company's future performance and stability.

The announcement of new products comes in a competitive market, raising concerns about the company’s ability to successfully differentiate and convince surgeons to adopt these new technologies.

There is no mention of regulatory approvals or clinical trial results for the new products, which may indicate that their market readiness is uncertain and could affect sales and adoption rates.

FAQ

What are the new products launched by Globus Medical?

Globus Medical launched the COHERE™ ALIF Spacer and Modulus™ ALIF Blades for anterior lumbar interbody fusion surgery.

What is the COHERE™ ALIF Spacer made of?

The COHERE™ ALIF Spacer is made from Porous PEEK™, allowing for bone in-growth while maintaining desirable imaging and mechanical properties.

How do Modulus™ ALIF Blades enhance surgical efficiency?

Modulus™ ALIF Blades allow immediate anchoring blade fixation, reducing surgical steps and minimizing complications during the procedure.

What advantages does Porous PEEK™ offer in spine surgery?

Porous PEEK™ provides stiffness, radiolucency, and potential for osseointegration, improving clinical outcomes for spine surgeries.

How does Globus Medical support surgeon partners?

Globus Medical is committed to innovation and offers integrated ALIF solutions to enhance surgical outcomes and patient care.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$GMED Insider Trading Activity

$GMED insiders have traded $GMED stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GMED stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL T SCAVILLA (President, CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 190,000 shares for an estimated $15,851,200 .

. DAVID D DAVIDAR has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 115,000 shares for an estimated $8,913,362 .

. ANN D RHOADS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 22,500 shares for an estimated $1,645,500 .

. KEITH W PFEIL (COO, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,167 shares for an estimated $1,250,770 .

. DAN LEMAITRE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,375 shares for an estimated $1,221,893 .

. KELLY HULLER (SVP, GC, Corporate Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $1,185,200.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$GMED Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 254 institutional investors add shares of $GMED stock to their portfolio, and 233 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



AUDUBON, Pa., March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE: GMED), a leading musculoskeletal technology company, today announced two commercial launches:









COHERE™ ALIF Spacer



: The first Porous PEEK™ interbody spacer for anterior lumbar interbody fusion (ALIF) surgery, and







Modulus™ ALIF Blades



: An extension of the market-leading Modulus™ ALIF interbody spacer system.







The COHERE ™ ALIF Spacer is the latest addition to Globus Medical’s Advanced Materials Science™ (AMS) implant portfolio, featuring proprietary porous surface technology designed for bone in-growth while maintaining the imaging and mechanical properties favored in a solid PEEK interbody spacer.



1,2







“Porous PEEK combines the stiffness and radiolucency of PEEK with the osseointegration potential offered by the porous technology,”



1,3



said Frank Phillips, MD, professor of orthopedic surgery and fellowship director of the Division of Spine Surgery at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago. “The enhanced clinical outcomes possible with Cohere™ Porous PEEK for anterior cervical fusion



4



and the comprehensive surface technology options available are now also helping to advance patient care for anterior lumbar spine surgery. In addition, the ability to radiographically assess fusion is a significant clinical benefit.”





Modulus™ ALIF Blades extend the versatility of the Modulus™ ALIF Spacer portfolio by offering surgeons different fixation options with the same interbody spacer. Procedural efficiency is achieved with Modulus™ ALIF Blades through the ability to deliver anchoring blade fixation immediately following interbody spacer placement to reduce the number of surgical steps and instruments needed in the procedure.





“Modulus™ ALIF with the anchoring blade option makes anterior spine surgery even more efficient while potentially reducing complications by reducing the number of instrument passes adjacent to major vessels,” said Anthony Kwon, MD, Orthopedic Spine Surgeon practicing at OrthoCarolina’s Spine Center and Atrium Medical Center in Charlotte, NC. “The low-profile instrumentation and streamlined delivery of fixation also helps to reduce the exposure window traditionally needed for anterior surgery, allowing for a more minimally invasive approach”.





These two new offerings strengthen Globus Medical’s comprehensive anterior spine portfolio, designed to address a variety of the most challenging procedures in spine surgery. The integration of a Porous PEEK interbody spacer option and Modulus anchor fixation demonstrate Globus Medical’s commitment to providing surgeon partners with procedurally integrated ALIF solutions.





“These products underscore our commitment to advancing surgical outcomes and providing spine surgeons with best-in-class solutions that span varying patient anatomy and surgeon preference to provide the best possible care in their hands,” said David Hole, president of Spine at Globus Medical. “We remain dedicated to delivering innovation through our product development engine to solve the unmet clinical needs of our surgeon partners while helping to improve patient care.”







About Globus Medical, Inc.







Globus Medical, Inc. is a leading global musculoskeletal company dedicated to solving unmet clinical needs and changing lives. We innovate with inspired urgency, provide world-class education and clinical support, and advance care throughout spine, orthopedic trauma, joint reconstruction, biomaterials and enabling technologies. Additional information can be accessed at



https://www.globusmedical.com/



.









References:





1. Evans NT, Torstrick FB, Lee CS, et al. High-strength, surface-porous polyether-ether-ketone for load-bearing orthopedic implants.



Acta Biomater



2015;13:159-67.





2. Torstrick FB, Lin ASP, Potter D, et al. Porous PEEK improves the bone-implant interface compared to plasma-sprayed titanium coating on PEEK.



Biomaterials



2018;185:106-16





3. Torstrick FB, Evans NT, Stevens HY, et al. Do surface porosity and pore size influence mechanical properties and cellular response to PEEK?



Clin Orthop Relat Res



2016;474(11):2373-83.





4. Hill CP and Strenge KB. Early clinical outcomes comparing porous PEEK, smooth PEEK, and structural allograft interbody devices for anterior cervical discectomy and fusion.



J Spine Neurosurg



2019;8(1):1-7.







Safe Harbor Statements







All statements included in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and may be identified by their use of words such as “believe,” “may,” “might,” “could,” “will,” “aim,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan” and other similar terms. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations and estimates of future events and trends. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to many risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect our businesses and operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and costs associated with the integration of, and the ability of Globus Medical and NuVasive to integrate, their businesses successfully and to achieve anticipated synergies, health epidemics, pandemics and similar outbreaks, including the COVID-19 pandemic, factors affecting our quarterly results, our ability to manage our growth, our ability to sustain our profitability, demand for our products, our ability to compete successfully (including without limitation our ability to convince surgeons to use our products and our ability to attract and retain sales and other personnel), our ability to rapidly develop and introduce new products, our ability to develop and execute on successful business strategies, our ability to comply with laws and regulations that are or may become applicable to our businesses, our ability to safeguard our intellectual property, our success in defending legal proceedings brought against us, trends in the medical device industry, general economic conditions, and other risks. For a discussion of these and other risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect our results, you should refer to the disclosure contained in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections labeled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements,” and in our Forms 10-Q, Forms 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents are available at



www.sec.gov



. Moreover, we operate in an evolving environment. New risk factors and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risk factors and uncertainties, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, events or circumstances or other factors arising or coming to our attention after the date hereof.







Investor contact:







Brian Kearns





610-930-1800







investors@globusmedical.com









Media contact:







Moran Chavez







media@globusmedical.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.