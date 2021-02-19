Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Just Reported And Analysts Have Been Lifting Their Price Targets

Last week, you might have seen that Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) released its annual result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 5.1% to US$63.50 in the past week. Globus Medical reported in line with analyst predictions, delivering revenues of US$789m and statutory earnings per share of US$1.01, suggesting the business is executing well and in line with its plan. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:GMED Earnings and Revenue Growth February 19th 2021

Following the latest results, Globus Medical's 15 analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$914.2m in 2021. This would be a solid 16% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to bounce 99% to US$1.91. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$914.2m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.91 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

The consensus price target rose 5.7% to US$71.47despite there being no meaningful change to earnings estimates. It could be that the analystsare reflecting the predictability of Globus Medical's earnings by assigning a price premium. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Globus Medical analyst has a price target of US$79.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$55.00. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Globus Medical's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 16% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 8.6%p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 8.9% next year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Globus Medical to grow faster than the wider industry.

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Globus Medical analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

