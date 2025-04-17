Globus Medical, Inc. Scheduled to Release Q1 2025 Financial Results on May 8, 2025

Globus Medical will announce Q1 2025 financial results on May 8, followed by a teleconference.

Globus Medical, Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, after market close on May 8, 2025. A teleconference will follow at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results, which will be accessible via webcast on the company's Investors page. Participants must register in advance for telephone access and will receive instructions via email. Globus Medical, a leader in musculoskeletal technology, emphasizes its commitment to addressing unmet clinical needs and innovating in spine and orthopedic solutions. The press release includes a "Safe Harbor" statement regarding forward-looking statements and highlights various risks and uncertainties that may impact future performance. Further information is available through the company's website and SEC filings.

Potential Positives

Globus Medical is set to announce its financial results for Q1 2025, which indicates transparency and commitment to keeping investors informed.

The company will hold a teleconference to discuss performance, enhancing engagement with the investment community and fostering stronger investor relations.

Availability of results and the teleconference access details on the company’s investor website reflects a strategic approach to communications and information dissemination.

Globus Medical's continuous innovation and dedication to solving unmet clinical needs position it as a key player in the musculoskeletal technology sector, highlighting its potential for growth.

Potential Negatives

Forward-looking statements highlight significant uncertainties related to the integration of the Nevro business and potential risks in achieving anticipated synergies, which may concern investors about future performance.

Issues such as competition and the ability to retain sales personnel could pose a threat to the company’s growth and sustainability.

The press release emphasizes various risks without providing substantial reassurance about how they will be managed, potentially undermining investor confidence.

FAQ

When will Globus Medical announce its Q1 2025 financial results?

Globus Medical will announce its financial results for the first quarter on May 8, 2025, after market close.

How can investors access the financial results release?

A copy of the release will be available on the Globus Medical website at www.investors.globusmedical.com.

What time is the teleconference for Q1 financial discussion?

The teleconference will be held at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on May 8, 2025.

How can participants join the teleconference?

Participants can join via webcast or telephone by registering in advance at the specified link and receiving confirmation details.

Where can I find more information about Globus Medical?

Additional information about Globus Medical can be accessed at www.globusmedical.com.

$GMED Insider Trading Activity

$GMED insiders have traded $GMED stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GMED stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL T SCAVILLA (President, CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 190,000 shares for an estimated $15,851,200 .

. DAVID D DAVIDAR has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $3,400,049 .

. KEITH W PFEIL (COO, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,167 shares for an estimated $1,250,770 .

. DAN LEMAITRE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,375 shares for an estimated $1,221,893 .

. KELLY HULLER (SVP, GC, Corporate Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,500 shares for an estimated $622,551 .

. ANN D RHOADS sold 7,500 shares for an estimated $590,100

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$GMED Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 253 institutional investors add shares of $GMED stock to their portfolio, and 184 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$GMED Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GMED in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Bank of America Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 11/06/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $GMED, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GMED forecast page.

AUDUBON, Pa., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Globus Medical



, Inc. (NYSE:GMED), a leading musculoskeletal technology company, will announce its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 after the market close on Thursday, May 8, 2025. A copy of the release will be available on the Globus Medical website at



www.investors.globusmedical.com



.





Following the announcement, Globus Medical will hold a teleconference to discuss its performance with the investment community at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Participants may access the conference call live via webcast on the Investors page of Globus Medical’s website at



https://www.investors.globusmedical.com/news-events/events-webcasts



.





To participate via telephone, please register in advance at this



link



. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call.





The audio archive will be available after the call on the Investors page of the Globus Medical website.







About Globus Medical, Inc.







Globus Medical, Inc. is a leading global musculoskeletal company dedicated to solving unmet clinical needs and changing lives. We innovate with inspired urgency, provide world-class education and clinical support, and advance care throughout spine, orthopedic trauma, joint reconstruction, biomaterials and enabling technologies. Additional information can be accessed at



www.globusmedical.com



.







Safe Harbor Statements







All statements included in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and may be identified by their use of words such as “believe,” “may,” “might,” “could,” “will,” “aim,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan” and other similar terms. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations and estimates of future events and trends. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to many risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect our businesses and operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and costs associated with the integration of the Nevro business, trends in the medical industry and the ability of Globus Medical and Nevro to: (i) successfully integrate and achieve anticipated synergies, (ii) manage our growth, (iii) sustain profitability, (iv) sustain demand for products, (v) compete successfully (including without limitation success in convincing surgeons to use Globus Medical or Nevro products and the ability to attract and retain sales and other personnel), (vi) rapidly develop and introduce new products, (vii) develop and execute successful business strategies, (viii) comply with changes and applicable laws and regulations that are or may become applicable to Globus Medical and/or Nevro, (ix) safeguard our intellectual property, and (x) succeed in defending against legal proceedings in addition to general economic conditions and other risks. For a discussion of these and other risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect our results, refer to the disclosure of each of Globus Medical and Nevro contained in each company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections labeled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements,” and in each company’s Forms 10-Q, Forms 8-K and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents are available at www.sec.gov. Moreover, both Globus Medical and Nevro operate in an evolving environment. New risk factors and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Globus Medical and Nevro to predict all risk factors and uncertainties, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on the Globus Medical business and Nevro business, respectively, or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Globus Medical and Nevro undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, events or circumstances or other factors arising or coming to our attention after the date hereof.







Contacts:









Investors:







Brian Kearns





Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations





(610) 930-1800





investors@globusmedical.com





www.globusmedical.com







Media:







Moran Chavez





Senior Director, Corporate Affairs





(619) 318-7681





media@globusmedical.com



