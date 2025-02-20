News & Insights

Globus Medical, Inc. Reports Strong Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024

February 20, 2025 — 04:24 pm EST

Globus Medical reported Q4 2024 sales of $657.3 million, with a 6.6% increase, and a full-year net income of $103 million.

Quiver AI Summary

Globus Medical, Inc. reported strong financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2024. Fourth-quarter net sales reached $657.3 million, up 6.6% year-over-year, while annual net sales totaled $2.52 billion, a significant increase of 60.6%. The company achieved a fourth-quarter GAAP net income of $26.5 million, with diluted earnings per share at $0.19, and a non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.84. Full-year GAAP net income was $103 million, translating to diluted EPS of $0.75, while non-GAAP diluted EPS for the year was $3.04. The growth was driven by the company's integration of NuVasive and robust sales in spine products and enabling technologies. Globus Medical also reaffirmed its 2025 revenue guidance between $2.66 billion and $2.69 billion, anticipating further growth following its upcoming acquisition of Nevro, Inc. Overall, the results reflect a positive trajectory for the company as it focuses on innovation and operational excellence in the musculoskeletal technology sector.

Potential Positives

  • Worldwide net sales for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased to $657.3 million, a 6.6% increase year-over-year, reflecting strong growth momentum.
  • The company reported a full year 2024 net income of $103 million, highlighting its profitability and financial health after the merger.
  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share increased to $0.84 for the fourth quarter, a significant rise of 35.7% compared to the previous year, indicating improved profitability on a per-share basis.
  • Globus Medical reaffirmed its 2025 revenue guidance range of $2.66 billion to $2.69 billion, providing a positive outlook for future performance following the acquisition of Nevro, Inc.

Potential Negatives

  • Despite a reported increase in net income and sales growth, the GAAP net income for 2024 was significantly lower than in 2023, indicating potential concerns over sustained profitability.
  • There is a significant reliance on the success of recent mergers and acquisitions (including the integration of NuVasive and upcoming acquisition of Nevro), which introduces risks related to integration complexities and achieving anticipated synergies.
  • Non-GAAP financial measures have been highlighted, which could draw scrutiny regarding the company's transparency and potential obfuscation of true financial performance, particularly as non-GAAP results are often more favorable than GAAP results.

FAQ

What were Globus Medical's fourth quarter 2024 net sales?

Globus Medical reported fourth quarter 2024 worldwide net sales of $657.3 million, up 6.6% year-over-year.

How much was the adjusted EBITDA for Globus Medical in 2024?

The non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for Globus Medical in 2024 was $735.0 million, or 29.2% of net sales.

What is the anticipated revenue guidance for 2025?

Globus Medical anticipates full year 2025 revenue guidance between $2.66 billion to $2.69 billion.

What drove sales growth for Globus Medical in 2024?

The sales growth was driven by the addition of NuVasive and increased spine products and enabling technology volume.

When will Globus Medical hold its teleconference for financial results?

The teleconference for discussing its 2024 results is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on February 20, 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$GMED Insider Trading Activity

$GMED insiders have traded $GMED stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GMED stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • DANIEL T SCAVILLA (President, CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 190,000 shares for an estimated $15,851,200.
  • DAVID D DAVIDAR has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 115,000 shares for an estimated $8,913,362.
  • KEITH W PFEIL (COO, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,167 shares for an estimated $1,250,770.
  • DAN LEMAITRE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,375 shares for an estimated $1,221,893.
  • KELLY HULLER (SVP, GC, Corporate Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $1,185,200.
  • ANN D RHOADS sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $1,055,400

$GMED Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 251 institutional investors add shares of $GMED stock to their portfolio, and 233 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



AUDUBON, Pa., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE: GMED), a leading musculoskeletal technology company, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.




Fourth Quarter 2024:




  • Worldwide net sales were $657.3 million, an increase of 6.6% on an as-reported basis and an increase of 6.9% on a constant currency basis


  • GAAP net income for the quarter was $26.5 million


  • GAAP diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) was $0.19 and non-GAAP diluted EPS was $0.84


  • Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $196.9 million, or 30.0% of net sales




Full Year 2024:




  • Worldwide net sales were $2,519.4 million, an increase of 60.6% on an as-reported basis and an increase of 61.1% on a constant currency basis


  • GAAP net income for the year was $103.0 million


  • GAAP diluted EPS was $0.75 and non-GAAP diluted EPS was $3.04


  • Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $735.0 million, or 29.2% of net sales



“I’m proud of our team at Globus Medical, delivering incredible results for 2024. We made significant progress integrating the business and creating a strong foundation for future growth while remaining focused on improving patient outcomes. Our spine sales force is the most dedicated and talented team in the market. Our innovation engine delivered a record amount of new product launches in 2024 and remains unmatched in our industry.” said Dan Scavilla, President and CEO. “The potential for Globus has never been greater, as we continue to redefine spine surgery and address unmet clinical needs with procedural solutions built around enabling technology.”




“Our financial results demonstrate the potential of our combined organization and the growing value creation from the merger”, commented Keith Pfeil, COO-CFO. “Despite the complexities of integration, we delivered record fourth quarter and full year sales, while maintaining our disciplined approach to operational excellence and cost management. Our team executed against the strategic objectives to drive integration success, which has unlocked tremendous value, as demonstrated in our financial results, which include record operating cash flow for the fourth quarter and full year. Looking ahead, we remain well positioned to unlock operational efficiencies, while delivering innovation and market leadership.”



Worldwide net sales for the fourth quarter were $657.3 million, an as-reported increase of 6.6% over the fourth quarter of 2023, and an increase of 6.9% on a constant currency basis. U.S. net sales for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by 6.3% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. International net sales increased by 7.7% over the fourth quarter of 2023 on an as-reported basis, and an increase of 8.9% on a constant currency basis. Net Sales increases were driven by the addition of NuVasive, as well as increased spine products and enabling technology volume.



Worldwide net sales for the full year of 2024 were $2,519.4 million, an increase of 60.6% as compared to the full year of 2023 on an as-reported basis, and an increase of 61.1% on a constant currency basis. U.S. net sales for the full year of 2024 increased by 56.3% compared to the full year of 2023. International net sales increased by 79.9% over the full year of 2024 on an as-reported basis, and an increase of 82.7% on a constant currency basis.



GAAP net income for the fourth quarter was $26.5 million, an increase of 76.3% over the same period in the prior year, driven primarily by higher net sales as a result of the Merger. Diluted EPS for the fourth quarter was $0.19, compared to $0.11 for the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter was $117.4 million, an increase of 40.6% over the same period in the prior year, driven primarily by higher net sales as a result of the Merger. Non-GAAP diluted EPS for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $0.84, compared to $0.60 in the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 35.7% driven by higher net sales.



Net cash provided by operating activities was $520.6 million, and non-GAAP free cash flow was $405.2 million for the full year of 2024.




2025


Annual Guidance



On a stand-alone basis, Globus Medical reaffirms its full year 2025 revenue guidance range of $2.66 billion to $2.69 billion and fully diluted non-GAAP earnings per share range between $3.40 to $3.50. Following the consummation of the Nevro, Inc. acquisition, which we expect to close in the late second quarter of 2025, Globus Medical anticipates 2025 net sales of $2.80 billion to $2.90 billion and fully diluted non-GAAP earnings per share range between $3.10 to $3.40.




Conference Call Information



Globus Medical will hold a teleconference to discuss its 2024 fourth quarter and full year results with the investment community at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time today.



Participants may access the conference call live via webcast on the Investors page of Globus Medical’s website at https://www.investors.globusmedical.com/news-events/events-webcasts.



To participate via telephone, please register in advance at this

link

. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call. The audio archive will be available after the call on the Investor page of the Globus Medical website.




About Globus Medical, Inc.



Based in Audubon, Pennsylvania, Globus Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 by an experienced team of professionals with a shared vision to create products that enable surgeons to promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Additional information can be accessed at

www.globusmedical.com

.




Non-GAAP Financial Measures



To supplement our financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“U.S. GAAP”), management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures. For example, non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, which represents net income before interest income, net and other non-operating expenses, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, provision for litigation, merger and acquisition related costs, restructuring related costs, certain foreign currency acquisition-related impacts, and gains and losses from strategic investments, is useful as an additional measure of operating performance, and particularly as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period, as it is reflective of changes in pricing decisions, cost controls and other factors that affect operating performance, and it removes the effect of our capital structure, asset base, income taxes and interest income and expense. As of December 31, 2024, we no longer include acquisition of in-process research and development as an adjustment to non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA. Our management also uses non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA for planning purposes, including the preparation of our annual operating budget and financial projections. Provision for litigation represents costs incurred for litigation settlements or unfavorable verdicts when the loss is known or considered probable and the amount can be reasonably estimated, or in the case of a favorable settlement, when income is realized. Merger and acquisition related costs represents the change in fair value of business-acquisition-related contingent consideration; costs related to integrating recently acquired businesses, including but not limited to costs to exit or convert contractual obligations, severance, retention bonus, duplicative costs and information system conversion; and specific costs related to the consummation of the acquisition process such as banker fees, legal fees, and other acquisition related professional fees. Restructuring related costs include severance, retention bonus, accelerated stock-based compensation expense, and costs associated with consolidating facilities. We also adjusted for certain foreign currency impacts related to the acquisition costs and gains/losses on strategic investments within other assets as we believe these impacts are not a measure of our operating performance.



In addition, for the period ended December 31, 2024 and for other comparative periods, we are presenting non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share, which represent net income and diluted earnings per share excluding the provision for litigation, amortization of intangibles, merger and acquisition related costs, restructuring related costs, certain foreign currency impacts, gains and losses from strategic investments, the impact of dilution attributable to the Convertible Notes, and the tax effects of all of the foregoing adjustments. As of December 31, 2024, we no longer include acquisition of in-process research and development as an adjustment to non-GAAP net income. We also present Non-GAAP gross profit, which excludes the impacts of any inventory acquisition-related costs within cost of goods sold. The tax effect adjustment represents the tax effect of the pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments excluded from non-GAAP net income. The tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments is calculated based on the consolidated effective tax rate on a GAAP basis, applied to the non-GAAP adjustments, unless the underlying item has a materially different tax treatment, in which case the estimated tax rate applicable to the adjustment is used. We believe these non-GAAP measures are also useful indicators of our operating performance, and particularly as additional measures of comparative operating performance from period to period as they remove the effects of the foregoing items, which we believe are not reflective of underlying business trends. Additionally, for the period ended December 31, 2024, and for other comparative periods, we also define the non-GAAP measure of free cash flow as the net cash provided by operating activities, adjusted for the impact of restricted cash, less the cash impact of purchases of property and equipment. We believe that this financial measure provides meaningful information for evaluating our overall financial performance for comparative periods as it facilitates an assessment of funds available to satisfy current and future obligations and fund acquisitions. Furthermore, the non-GAAP measure of constant currency net sales growth is calculated by translating current year net sales at the same average exchange rates in effect during the applicable prior year period. We believe constant currency net sales growth provides insight to the comparative increase or decrease in period net sales, in dollar and percentage terms, excluding the effects of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates..



Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP gross profit, free cash flow and constant currency net sales growth are not calculated in conformity with U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These measures do not include certain expenses that may be necessary to evaluate our liquidity or operating results. Our definitions of non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP gross profit, free cash flow and constant currency net sales growth may differ from that of other companies and therefore may not be comparable.




Safe Harbor Statements



All statements included in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and may be identified by their use of words such as “believe,” “may,” “might,” “could,” “will,” “aim,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan” and other similar terms. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations and estimates of future events and trends. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to many risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect our businesses and operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and costs associated with the integration of the NuVasive business and Globus Medical, Inc.’s ability to successfully integrate and achieve anticipated synergies with the NuVasive business, our ability to complete the acquisition of and successfully integrate the Nevro, Inc. business, health epidemics, pandemics and similar outbreaks, factors affecting our quarterly results, our ability to manage our growth, our ability to sustain our profitability, demand for our products, our ability to compete successfully (including without limitation our ability to convince surgeons to use our products and our ability to attract and retain sales and other personnel), our ability to rapidly develop and introduce new products, our ability to develop and execute on successful business strategies, our ability to comply with laws and regulations that are or may become applicable to our businesses, our ability to safeguard our intellectual property, our success in defending legal proceedings brought against us, trends in the medical device industry, general economic conditions, and other risks. For a discussion of these and other risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect our results, you should refer to the disclosure contained in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections labeled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements,” and in our Forms 10-Q, Forms 8-K and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents are available at www.sec.gov. Moreover, we operate in an evolving environment. New risk factors and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risk factors and uncertainties, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, events or circumstances or other factors arising or coming to our attention after the date hereof.

































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES




CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME




(unaudited)




Three Months Ended


Year Ended



December 31,


December 31,



(In thousands, except per share amounts)

2024


2023


2022


2024


2023


2022


Net sales

$

657,293


$
616,534


$
274,498



$

2,519,355


$
1,568,476


$
1,022,843





















Cost of Sales and Operating expenses:


















Cost of Sales (exclusive of amortization of intangibles)


263,437



265,486



70,591




1,035,479



548,174



263,725

Research and development


33,408



52,253



19,507




163,754



124,010



73,015

Selling, general and administrative


253,481



244,718



118,075




981,048



643,410



432,117

Provision for litigation, net


(314

)


250









314



434



2,341

Amortization of intangibles


29,912



28,122



4,506




119,373



51,032



17,735

Acquisition-related costs


17,088



15,581



7,791




29,623



68,274



5,959

Restructuring cost


6














23,773












Operating income/(loss)


60,275



10,124



54,028




165,991



133,142



227,951


Other income/(expense), net


















Interest income/(expense), net


815



(2,581
)


5,315




(4,189

)


20,130



14,233

Foreign currency transaction gain/(loss)


(37,491

)


19,908



2,688




(43,285

)


14,259



(1,020
)

Other income/(expense)


1,069



(2,456
)


85




2,205



(2,138
)


1,855


Total other income/(expense), net


(35,607

)


14,872



8,088




(45,269

)


32,251



15,068


Income/(loss) before income taxes


24,668



24,995



62,116




120,722



165,393



243,019

Income tax provision


(1,837

)


9,960



12,051




17,738



42,520



52,850


Net income/(loss)

$

26,505


$
15,035


$
50,065



$

102,984


$
122,873


$
190,169





















Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax:


















Unrealized gain/(loss) on marketable securities


(238

)


8,893



4,199




1,545



13,231



(14,040
)

Foreign currency translation gain/(loss)


340



(18
)


3,397




1,786



1,207



(3,818
)

Total other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax


102



8,875



7,596




3,331



14,438



(17,858
)


Comprehensive income/(loss)

$

26,607


$
23,910


$
57,661



$

106,315


$
137,311


$
172,311





















Earnings per share:


















Basic

$

0.19


$
0.11


$
0.50



$

0.76


$
1.09


$
1.89

Diluted

$

0.19


$
0.11


$
0.49



$

0.75


$
1.07


$
1.85


Weighted average shares outstanding:


















Basic


136,729



137,883



99,967




135,726



113,087



100,469

Diluted


139,711



139,021



102,209




137,863



114,630



102,643



































































































































































































































































































































































































































































GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS




(unaudited)









December 31,


December 31,



(In thousands, except share and per share values)

2024


2023


ASSETS






Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents

$

784,438


$
467,292

Short-term marketable securities


105,619



50,497

Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $15,505 and $8,934, respectively


557,697



503,235

Inventories


659,233



848,135

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


49,640



44,580

Income taxes receivable


20,633



1,635


Total current assets


2,177,260



1,915,374

Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $545,786 and $425,695, respectively


561,909



586,932

Operating lease right of use assets


49,647



59,931

Long-term marketable securities


66,134



75,428

Intangible assets, net


795,117



924,603

Goodwill


1,432,387



1,434,540

Other assets


75,096



78,590

Deferred income taxes


94,200



10,685


Total assets

$

5,251,750


$
5,086,083








LIABILITIES AND EQUITY






Current liabilities:





Accounts payable

$

75,118


$
56,671

Accrued expenses


260,591



240,460

Operating lease liabilities


10,249



11,967

Income taxes payable


10,725



3,845

Senior convertible notes


443,351






Business acquisition liabilities


33,739



61,035

Deferred revenue


22,140



18,369


Total current liabilities


855,913



392,347

Business acquisition liabilities, net of current portion


89,496



78,323

Operating lease liabilities


83,588



91,037

Senior convertible notes






417,400

Deferred income taxes and other tax liabilities


23,889



84,421

Other liabilities


21,531



24,596


Total liabilities


1,074,417



1,088,124








Equity:





Class A common stock; $0.001 par value. Authorized 500,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 114,990,219 and 113,905,565 shares at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively


115



114

Class B common stock; $0.001 par value. Authorized 275,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 22,430,097 and 22,430,097 shares at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively


22



22

Additional paid-in capital


3,031,244



2,870,749

Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)


(6,861

)


(10,192
)

Retained earnings


1,152,813



1,137,266


Total equity


4,177,333



3,997,959


Total liabilities and equity

$

5,251,750


$
5,086,083















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES




CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS




(unaudited)












Year Ended



December 31,



(In thousands)

2024


2023


2022


Cash flows from operating activities:








Net income

$

102,984


$
122,873


$
190,169

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:








Acquired in-process research and development


12,613








150

Depreciation and amortization


254,024



144,733



68,252

Amortization of premiums on marketable securities


(635

)


793



5,389

Provision for excess and obsolete inventory


23,359



10,959



6,400

Amortization of inventory fair value step-up


215,420



71,656






Amortization of 2025 Notes fair value step-up


26,630



8,176






Stock-based compensation expense


54,191



52,742



32,810

Allowance for expected credit losses


16,986



3,658



(1
)

Change in fair value of business acquisition liabilities


26,521



17,434



5,132

Change in deferred income taxes


(125,902

)


(57,789
)


(22,223
)

(Gain)/loss on disposal of assets, net


5,552



1,541



299

Payment of business acquisition-related liabilities


(18,763

)


(3,005
)


(2,647
)

Net (gain)/loss from foreign currency adjustment


25,212



(13,674
)





(Increase) decrease in:








Accounts receivable


(78,062

)


(49,914
)


(50,843
)

Inventories


(29,860

)


(70,328
)


(61,745
)

Prepaid expenses and other assets


1,059



1,148



(10,292
)

Increase (decrease) in:








Accounts payable


17,663



(14,223
)


14,418

Accrued expenses and other liabilities


5,023



17,127



6,087

Income taxes payable/receivable


(13,377

)


(408
)


(2,887
)


Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities


520,638



243,499



178,468


Cash flows from investing activities:








Purchases of marketable securities


(113,504

)


(100,643
)


(419,534
)

Maturities of marketable securities


58,666



240,190



312,221

Sales of marketable securities


11,851



537,723



102,433

Purchases of property and equipment


(115,429

)


(78,274
)


(74,047
)

Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired and purchases of intangible and other assets


(17,635

)


(296,028
)


(31,435
)


Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities


(176,051

)


302,968



(110,362
)


Cash flows from financing activities:








Payment of business acquisition-related liabilities


(45,619

)


(8,039
)


(7,185
)

Net proceeds from exercise of stock options


110,439



12,397



41,716

Payments related to tax withholdings for share-based compensation


(6,729

)


(10,617
)





Repurchase of common stock


(85,787

)


(225,562
)


(144,493
)


Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities


(27,696

)


(231,821
)


(109,962
)

Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash


255



2,180



(747
)


Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents


317,146



316,826



(42,603
)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period


467,292



150,466



193,069


Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

784,438


$
467,292


$
150,466











Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:








Income taxes paid, net

$

158,508


$
100,593


$
77,823

Non-cash investing and financing activities:








Equity issued in conjunction with the NuVasive Merger

$






$
2,153,860


$



Accrued purchases of property and equipment

$

9,281


$
7,100


$
7,423











































































































































Supplemental Financial Information


Net Sales by Product Category:


















Three Months Ended


Year Ended



December 31,


December 31,



(In thousands)

2024


2023


2022


2024


2023


2022

Musculoskeletal Solutions
$
610,341


$
583,820


$
244,999


$
2,365,352


$
1,448,260


$
926,703

Enabling Technologies

46,952



32,714



29,499



154,003



120,216



96,140

Total net sales
$
657,293


$
616,534


$
274,498


$
2,519,355


$
1,568,476


$
1,022,843













































































Liquidity and Capital Resources:











December 31,


December 31,



(In thousands)

2024


2023

Cash and cash equivalents
$
784,438


$
467,292

Short-term marketable securities

105,619



50,497

Long-term marketable securities

66,134



75,428

Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities
$
956,191


$
593,217












The following tables reconcile GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures.




As of September 30, 2024, we no longer include Acquisition of in-process research and development as an adjustment to the non-GAAP financial measures. As previously disclosed, the Company incurred $12.6 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 for the Acquisition of in-process research and development, which, when it was previously included, resulted in an impact for the year ended December 31, 2024 of 0.5% on Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales and $0.09 on Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share.






































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Table:




Three Months Ended


Year Ended



December 31,


December 31,



(In thousands, except percentages)

2024


2023


2022


2024


2023


2022

Net income/(loss)
$
26,505


$
15,035


$
50,065


$
102,984


$
122,873


$
190,169

Interest (income)/expense, net

(815
)


2,581



(5,315
)


4,189



(20,130
)


(14,233
)

Provision for income taxes

(1,838
)


9,960



12,051



17,738



42,520



52,850

Depreciation and amortization

68,228



71,162



16,911



254,024



144,733



68,252

EBITDA

92,080



98,737



73,712



378,935



289,996



297,038

Stock-based compensation expense

11,756



11,577



8,507



48,286



38,995



32,810

Provision for litigation, net

(314
)


250








314



434



2,341

Merger and acquisition-related costs

(1)

64,561



76,431



7,791



249,721



148,498



6,854

Acquisition of in-process research and development











150













150

Net (gain) loss from strategic investments

1,098



(460
)







831



(192
)





Non-cash acquisition-related foreign currency impacts

27,566



(16,572
)







25,212



(13,674
)





Restructuring costs

132













31,674











Adjusted EBITDA
$
196,879


$
169,963


$
90,160


$
734,973


$
464,057


$
339,193



















Net income/(loss) as a percentage of net sales

4.0
%


2.4
%


18.2
%


4.1
%


7.8
%


18.6
%

Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales

30.0
%


27.6
%


32.8
%


29.2
%


29.6
%


33.2
%


(1) Merger and acquisition-related costs represent certain costs associated with acquisitions. These costs, presented on a before-tax effect basis, include the following:


























































































































































Three Months Ended


Year Ended



December 31,


December 31,



2024


2023


2024


2023



(In thousands)















Amortization of inventory fair value step up
$
47,323


$
52,591


$
215,420


$
71,656

Change in fair value of business acquisition liabilities

16,966



12,684



25,575



17,259

Employee-related costs






8,545



5,031



42,857

Other acquisition-related costs

(a)

272



2,612



3,695



16,725

Merger and acquisition-related costs
$
64,561


$
76,432


$
249,721


$
148,498


(a) Primarily comprised of legal fees, investment banking and consulting fees.







































































































































































































































































































































Non-GAAP Net Income Reconciliation Table:




Three Months Ended


Year Ended



December 31,


December 31,



(In thousands)

2024


2023


2022


2024


2023


2022

Net income/(loss)
$
26,505


$
15,034


$
50,065


$
102,984


$
122,873


$
190,169

Provision for litigation, net

(314
)


250








314



434



2,341

Amortization of intangibles

29,912



28,123



4,506



119,373



51,032



17,735

Merger and acquisition -related costs

(1)

64,561



76,431



7,791



249,721



148,498



6,854

Acquisition of in-process research and development











150













150

Non-cash acquisition-related foreign currency impacts

27,566



(16,572
)







25,212



(13,674
)





Restructuring Costs

132











31,674









Net gain/(loss) on strategic investments

1,098



(460
)







831



(192
)





Tax effect of adjusting items

(32,042
)


(19,310
)


(2,415
)


(110,496
)


(42,570
)


(5,695
)

Non-GAAP net income/(loss)
$
117,418


$
83,496


$
60,097


$
419,613


$
266,401


$
211,554


(1) see footnote 1 to the Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Table above for the detail of these costs.


















































































































































































































































































































Non-GAAP Gross Profit Reconciliation Table:




Three Months Ended


Year Ended



December 31,


December 31,



(In thousands)

2024


2023


2022


2024


2023


2022

Net Sales
$
657,293


$
616,534


$
274,498


$
2,519,355


$
1,568,476


$
1,022,843

Cost of Sales (exclusive of amortization of intangibles)

263,437



265,486




70,591



1,035,479



548,174



263,725

Amortization of Intangibles

17,585



9,526



4,506



84,079



15,408



17,735

Gross Profit

376,271



341,522



188,225



1,399,797



1,004,893



718,879

Amortization of inventory fair value step up

47,323



52,591








215,420



71,656






Amortization of Intangibles

17,585



9,526



4,506



84,079



15,408



17,735

Adjusted Gross Profit
$
441,179


$
403,639


$
192,731


$
1,699,296


$
1,091,957


$
736,614



















Gross Profit % of Net Sales

57.2
%


55.4
%


68.6
%


55.6
%


64.1
%


70.3
%

Adjusted Gross Profit % of Net Sales

67.1
%


65.5
%


70.2
%


67.4
%


69.6
%


72.0
%




































































































































































































































































































































































































Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share Reconciliation Table:




Three Months Ended


Year Ended



December 31,


December 31,



(In thousands)

2024


2023


2022


2024


2023


2022

Diluted earnings per share, as reported
$
0.19


$
0.11


$
0.49


$
0.75


$
1.07


$
1.85

Dilution attributable to Convertible Notes





























Provision for litigation, net

(0.00
)






















0.02

Amortization of intangibles

0.21



0.20



0.04



0.87



0.45



0.17

Merger and acquisition -related costs

(1)

0.46



0.55



0.08



1.81



1.30



0.07

Acquisition of in-process research and development





























Net (gain) loss from strategic investments

0.01













0.01



(0.00
)





Non-cash acquisition-related foreign currency impacts

0.20



(0.12
)







0.18



(0.12
)





Tax reform impact





























Restructuring costs

0.00













0.23











Tax effect of adjusting items

(0.23
)


(0.14
)


(0.02
)


(0.80
)


(0.37
)


(0.06
)

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
$
0.84


$
0.60


$
0.59


$
3.04


$
2.32


$
2.06


(1) see footnote 1 to the Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Table above for the detail of these costs.










* amounts may not add due to rounding.










































































































































Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow Reconciliation Table:




Three Months Ended


Year Ended



December 31,


December 31,



(In thousands)

2024


2023


2022


2024


2023


2022

Net cash provided by operating activities
$
210,338


$
104,674


$
63,975


$
520,638


$
243,499


$
178,468

Purchases of property and equipment

(17,111
)


(22,881
)


(18,340
)


(115,429
)


(78,274
)


(74,047
)

Free cash flow
$
193,227


$
81,793


$
45,635


$
405,209


$
165,225


$
104,421



















































































































Non-GAAP Net Sales on a Constant Currency Basis Comparative Table:




Three Months Ended


Reported


Currency




Impact on


Constant




Currency



December 31,


Net Sales


Current


Net Sales



(In thousands, except percentages)

2024


2023


Growth


Period Net Sales


Growth

United States
$
521,892


$
490,841



6.3
%

$





6.3
%

International

135,401



125,693



7.7
%


(1,490
)


8.9
%

Total net sales
$
657,293


$
616,534



6.6
%

$
(1,490
)


6.9
%











































































































Year Ended


Reported


Currency




Impact on


Constant




Currency



December 31,


Net Sales


Current


Net Sales



(In thousands, except percentages)

2024


2023


Growth


Period Net Sales


Growth

United States
$
2,000,067


$
1,279,765



56.3
%

$





56.3
%

International

519,288



288,711



79.9
%


(8,090
)


82.7
%

Total net sales
$
2,519,355


$
1,568,476



60.6
%

$
(8,090
)


61.1
%












Contact



:



Brian Kearns


Senior Vice President, Business Development and Investor Relations


Phone: (610) 930-1800


Email:

investors@globusmedical.com




www.globusmedical.com






