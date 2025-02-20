Globus Medical, Inc. Reports Strong Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024

Globus Medical reported Q4 2024 sales of $657.3 million, with a 6.6% increase, and a full-year net income of $103 million.

Globus Medical, Inc. reported strong financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2024. Fourth-quarter net sales reached $657.3 million, up 6.6% year-over-year, while annual net sales totaled $2.52 billion, a significant increase of 60.6%. The company achieved a fourth-quarter GAAP net income of $26.5 million, with diluted earnings per share at $0.19, and a non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.84. Full-year GAAP net income was $103 million, translating to diluted EPS of $0.75, while non-GAAP diluted EPS for the year was $3.04. The growth was driven by the company's integration of NuVasive and robust sales in spine products and enabling technologies. Globus Medical also reaffirmed its 2025 revenue guidance between $2.66 billion and $2.69 billion, anticipating further growth following its upcoming acquisition of Nevro, Inc. Overall, the results reflect a positive trajectory for the company as it focuses on innovation and operational excellence in the musculoskeletal technology sector.

Potential Positives

Worldwide net sales for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased to $657.3 million, a 6.6% increase year-over-year, reflecting strong growth momentum.

The company reported a full year 2024 net income of $103 million, highlighting its profitability and financial health after the merger.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share increased to $0.84 for the fourth quarter, a significant rise of 35.7% compared to the previous year, indicating improved profitability on a per-share basis.

Globus Medical reaffirmed its 2025 revenue guidance range of $2.66 billion to $2.69 billion, providing a positive outlook for future performance following the acquisition of Nevro, Inc.

Potential Negatives

Despite a reported increase in net income and sales growth, the GAAP net income for 2024 was significantly lower than in 2023, indicating potential concerns over sustained profitability.

There is a significant reliance on the success of recent mergers and acquisitions (including the integration of NuVasive and upcoming acquisition of Nevro), which introduces risks related to integration complexities and achieving anticipated synergies.

Non-GAAP financial measures have been highlighted, which could draw scrutiny regarding the company's transparency and potential obfuscation of true financial performance, particularly as non-GAAP results are often more favorable than GAAP results.

FAQ

What were Globus Medical's fourth quarter 2024 net sales?

Globus Medical reported fourth quarter 2024 worldwide net sales of $657.3 million, up 6.6% year-over-year.

How much was the adjusted EBITDA for Globus Medical in 2024?

The non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for Globus Medical in 2024 was $735.0 million, or 29.2% of net sales.

What is the anticipated revenue guidance for 2025?

Globus Medical anticipates full year 2025 revenue guidance between $2.66 billion to $2.69 billion.

What drove sales growth for Globus Medical in 2024?

The sales growth was driven by the addition of NuVasive and increased spine products and enabling technology volume.

When will Globus Medical hold its teleconference for financial results?

The teleconference for discussing its 2024 results is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on February 20, 2025.

Full Release



AUDUBON, Pa., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE: GMED), a leading musculoskeletal technology company, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.







Fourth Quarter 2024:









Worldwide net sales were $657.3 million, an increase of 6.6% on an as-reported basis and an increase of 6.9% on a constant currency basis



GAAP net income for the quarter was $26.5 million



GAAP diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) was $0.19 and non-GAAP diluted EPS was $0.84



Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $196.9 million, or 30.0% of net sales









Full Year 2024:









Worldwide net sales were $2,519.4 million, an increase of 60.6% on an as-reported basis and an increase of 61.1% on a constant currency basis



GAAP net income for the year was $103.0 million



GAAP diluted EPS was $0.75 and non-GAAP diluted EPS was $3.04



Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $735.0 million, or 29.2% of net sales







“I’m proud of our team at Globus Medical, delivering incredible results for 2024. We made significant progress integrating the business and creating a strong foundation for future growth while remaining focused on improving patient outcomes. Our spine sales force is the most dedicated and talented team in the market. Our innovation engine delivered a record amount of new product launches in 2024 and remains unmatched in our industry.” said Dan Scavilla, President and CEO. “The potential for Globus has never been greater, as we continue to redefine spine surgery and address unmet clinical needs with procedural solutions built around enabling technology.”









“Our financial results demonstrate the potential of our combined organization and the growing value creation from the merger”, commented Keith Pfeil, COO-CFO. “Despite the complexities of integration, we delivered record fourth quarter and full year sales, while maintaining our disciplined approach to operational excellence and cost management. Our team executed against the strategic objectives to drive integration success, which has unlocked tremendous value, as demonstrated in our financial results, which include record operating cash flow for the fourth quarter and full year. Looking ahead, we remain well positioned to unlock operational efficiencies, while delivering innovation and market leadership.”





Worldwide net sales for the fourth quarter were $657.3 million, an as-reported increase of 6.6% over the fourth quarter of 2023, and an increase of 6.9% on a constant currency basis. U.S. net sales for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by 6.3% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. International net sales increased by 7.7% over the fourth quarter of 2023 on an as-reported basis, and an increase of 8.9% on a constant currency basis. Net Sales increases were driven by the addition of NuVasive, as well as increased spine products and enabling technology volume.





Worldwide net sales for the full year of 2024 were $2,519.4 million, an increase of 60.6% as compared to the full year of 2023 on an as-reported basis, and an increase of 61.1% on a constant currency basis. U.S. net sales for the full year of 2024 increased by 56.3% compared to the full year of 2023. International net sales increased by 79.9% over the full year of 2024 on an as-reported basis, and an increase of 82.7% on a constant currency basis.





GAAP net income for the fourth quarter was $26.5 million, an increase of 76.3% over the same period in the prior year, driven primarily by higher net sales as a result of the Merger. Diluted EPS for the fourth quarter was $0.19, compared to $0.11 for the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter was $117.4 million, an increase of 40.6% over the same period in the prior year, driven primarily by higher net sales as a result of the Merger. Non-GAAP diluted EPS for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $0.84, compared to $0.60 in the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 35.7% driven by higher net sales.





Net cash provided by operating activities was $520.6 million, and non-GAAP free cash flow was $405.2 million for the full year of 2024.







2025





Annual Guidance







On a stand-alone basis, Globus Medical reaffirms its full year 2025 revenue guidance range of $2.66 billion to $2.69 billion and fully diluted non-GAAP earnings per share range between $3.40 to $3.50. Following the consummation of the Nevro, Inc. acquisition, which we expect to close in the late second quarter of 2025, Globus Medical anticipates 2025 net sales of $2.80 billion to $2.90 billion and fully diluted non-GAAP earnings per share range between $3.10 to $3.40.







Conference Call Information







Globus Medical will hold a teleconference to discuss its 2024 fourth quarter and full year results with the investment community at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time today.





Participants may access the conference call live via webcast on the Investors page of Globus Medical’s website at https://www.investors.globusmedical.com/news-events/events-webcasts.





To participate via telephone, please register in advance at this



link



. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call. The audio archive will be available after the call on the Investor page of the Globus Medical website.







About Globus Medical, Inc.







Based in Audubon, Pennsylvania, Globus Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 by an experienced team of professionals with a shared vision to create products that enable surgeons to promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Additional information can be accessed at



www.globusmedical.com



.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







To supplement our financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“U.S. GAAP”), management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures. For example, non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, which represents net income before interest income, net and other non-operating expenses, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, provision for litigation, merger and acquisition related costs, restructuring related costs, certain foreign currency acquisition-related impacts, and gains and losses from strategic investments, is useful as an additional measure of operating performance, and particularly as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period, as it is reflective of changes in pricing decisions, cost controls and other factors that affect operating performance, and it removes the effect of our capital structure, asset base, income taxes and interest income and expense. As of December 31, 2024, we no longer include acquisition of in-process research and development as an adjustment to non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA. Our management also uses non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA for planning purposes, including the preparation of our annual operating budget and financial projections. Provision for litigation represents costs incurred for litigation settlements or unfavorable verdicts when the loss is known or considered probable and the amount can be reasonably estimated, or in the case of a favorable settlement, when income is realized. Merger and acquisition related costs represents the change in fair value of business-acquisition-related contingent consideration; costs related to integrating recently acquired businesses, including but not limited to costs to exit or convert contractual obligations, severance, retention bonus, duplicative costs and information system conversion; and specific costs related to the consummation of the acquisition process such as banker fees, legal fees, and other acquisition related professional fees. Restructuring related costs include severance, retention bonus, accelerated stock-based compensation expense, and costs associated with consolidating facilities. We also adjusted for certain foreign currency impacts related to the acquisition costs and gains/losses on strategic investments within other assets as we believe these impacts are not a measure of our operating performance.





In addition, for the period ended December 31, 2024 and for other comparative periods, we are presenting non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share, which represent net income and diluted earnings per share excluding the provision for litigation, amortization of intangibles, merger and acquisition related costs, restructuring related costs, certain foreign currency impacts, gains and losses from strategic investments, the impact of dilution attributable to the Convertible Notes, and the tax effects of all of the foregoing adjustments. As of December 31, 2024, we no longer include acquisition of in-process research and development as an adjustment to non-GAAP net income. We also present Non-GAAP gross profit, which excludes the impacts of any inventory acquisition-related costs within cost of goods sold. The tax effect adjustment represents the tax effect of the pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments excluded from non-GAAP net income. The tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments is calculated based on the consolidated effective tax rate on a GAAP basis, applied to the non-GAAP adjustments, unless the underlying item has a materially different tax treatment, in which case the estimated tax rate applicable to the adjustment is used. We believe these non-GAAP measures are also useful indicators of our operating performance, and particularly as additional measures of comparative operating performance from period to period as they remove the effects of the foregoing items, which we believe are not reflective of underlying business trends. Additionally, for the period ended December 31, 2024, and for other comparative periods, we also define the non-GAAP measure of free cash flow as the net cash provided by operating activities, adjusted for the impact of restricted cash, less the cash impact of purchases of property and equipment. We believe that this financial measure provides meaningful information for evaluating our overall financial performance for comparative periods as it facilitates an assessment of funds available to satisfy current and future obligations and fund acquisitions. Furthermore, the non-GAAP measure of constant currency net sales growth is calculated by translating current year net sales at the same average exchange rates in effect during the applicable prior year period. We believe constant currency net sales growth provides insight to the comparative increase or decrease in period net sales, in dollar and percentage terms, excluding the effects of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates..





Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP gross profit, free cash flow and constant currency net sales growth are not calculated in conformity with U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These measures do not include certain expenses that may be necessary to evaluate our liquidity or operating results. Our definitions of non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP gross profit, free cash flow and constant currency net sales growth may differ from that of other companies and therefore may not be comparable.







Safe Harbor Statements







All statements included in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and may be identified by their use of words such as “believe,” “may,” “might,” “could,” “will,” “aim,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan” and other similar terms. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations and estimates of future events and trends. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to many risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect our businesses and operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and costs associated with the integration of the NuVasive business and Globus Medical, Inc.’s ability to successfully integrate and achieve anticipated synergies with the NuVasive business, our ability to complete the acquisition of and successfully integrate the Nevro, Inc. business, health epidemics, pandemics and similar outbreaks, factors affecting our quarterly results, our ability to manage our growth, our ability to sustain our profitability, demand for our products, our ability to compete successfully (including without limitation our ability to convince surgeons to use our products and our ability to attract and retain sales and other personnel), our ability to rapidly develop and introduce new products, our ability to develop and execute on successful business strategies, our ability to comply with laws and regulations that are or may become applicable to our businesses, our ability to safeguard our intellectual property, our success in defending legal proceedings brought against us, trends in the medical device industry, general economic conditions, and other risks. For a discussion of these and other risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect our results, you should refer to the disclosure contained in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections labeled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements,” and in our Forms 10-Q, Forms 8-K and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents are available at www.sec.gov. Moreover, we operate in an evolving environment. New risk factors and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risk factors and uncertainties, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, events or circumstances or other factors arising or coming to our attention after the date hereof.



















GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME









(unaudited)

























Three Months Ended













Year Ended

















December 31,













December 31,















(In thousands, except per share amounts)











2024













2023













2022













2024













2023













2022













Net sales









657,293















616,534













274,498















2,519,355















1,568,476













1,022,843































































































Cost of Sales and Operating expenses:



















































































Cost of Sales (exclusive of amortization of intangibles)











263,437



















265,486

















70,591



















1,035,479



















548,174

















263,725













Research and development











33,408



















52,253

















19,507



















163,754



















124,010

















73,015













Selling, general and administrative











253,481



















244,718

















118,075



















981,048



















643,410

















432,117













Provision for litigation, net











)















—



















314



















434

















2,341













Amortization of intangibles











29,912



















28,122

















4,506



















119,373



















51,032

















17,735













Acquisition-related costs











17,088



















15,581

















7,791



















29,623



















68,274

















5,959













Restructuring cost











6



















—

















—



















23,773



















—

















—















Operating income/(loss)













60,275



















10,124

















54,028



















165,991



















133,142

















227,951















Other income/(expense), net



















































































815



















)













5,315



















(4,189









)















20,130

















14,233













Foreign currency transaction gain/(loss)











)















19,908

















2,688



















(43,285









)















14,259

















(1,020





)









Other income/(expense)











1,069



















)













85



















2,205



















(2,138





)













1,855















Total other income/(expense), net













)















14,872

















8,088



















(45,269









)















32,251

















15,068















Income/(loss) before income taxes













24,668



















24,995

















62,116



















120,722



















165,393

















243,019













Income tax provision











)















9,960

















12,051



















17,738



















42,520

















52,850















Net income/(loss)









26,505















15,035













50,065















102,984















122,873













190,169































































































Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax:



















































































Unrealized gain/(loss) on marketable securities











)















8,893

















4,199



















1,545



















13,231

















(14,040





)









Foreign currency translation gain/(loss)











(18





)













3,397



















1,786



















1,207

















(3,818





)









Total other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax











102



















8,875

















7,596



















3,331



















14,438

















(17,858





)











Comprehensive income/(loss)









26,607















23,910













57,661















106,315















137,311













172,311































































































Earnings per share:



















































































Basic







0.19















0.11













0.50















0.76















1.09













1.89













Diluted







0.19















0.11













0.49















0.75















1.07













1.85















Weighted average shares outstanding:



















































































Basic











136,729



















137,883

















99,967



















135,726



















113,087

















100,469













Diluted











139,711



















139,021

















102,209



















137,863



















114,630

















102,643



































GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES







CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(unaudited)















































December 31,













December 31,















(In thousands, except share and per share values)











2024













2023













ASSETS

































Current assets:































Cash and cash equivalents







784,438















$





467,292













Short-term marketable securities











105,619



















50,497













Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $15,505 and $8,934, respectively











557,697



















503,235













Inventories











659,233



















848,135













Prepaid expenses and other current assets











49,640



















44,580













Income taxes receivable











20,633



















1,635















Total current assets













2,177,260



















1,915,374













Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $545,786 and $425,695, respectively











561,909



















586,932













Operating lease right of use assets











49,647



















59,931













Long-term marketable securities











66,134



















75,428













Intangible assets, net











795,117



















924,603













Goodwill











1,432,387



















1,434,540













Other assets











75,096



















78,590













Deferred income taxes











94,200



















10,685















Total assets









5,251,750















5,086,083











































LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

































Current liabilities:































Accounts payable







75,118















56,671













Accrued expenses











260,591



















240,460













Operating lease liabilities











10,249



















11,967













Income taxes payable











10,725



















3,845













Senior convertible notes











443,351



















—













Business acquisition liabilities











33,739



















61,035













Deferred revenue











22,140



















18,369















Total current liabilities













855,913



















392,347













Business acquisition liabilities, net of current portion











89,496



















78,323













Operating lease liabilities











83,588



















91,037













Senior convertible notes









—

















417,400













Deferred income taxes and other tax liabilities











23,889



















84,421













Other liabilities











21,531



















24,596















Total liabilities













1,074,417



















1,088,124











































Equity:































Class A common stock; $0.001 par value. Authorized 500,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 114,990,219 and 113,905,565 shares at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively











115



















114













Class B common stock; $0.001 par value. Authorized 275,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 22,430,097 and 22,430,097 shares at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively











22



















22













Additional paid-in capital











3,031,244



















2,870,749













Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)











(6,861









)















(10,192





)









Retained earnings











1,152,813



















1,137,266















Total equity













4,177,333



















3,997,959















Total liabilities and equity









5,251,750















5,086,083



































GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS









(unaudited)

























































Year Ended

















December 31,















(In thousands)











2024













2023













2022













Cash flows from operating activities:











































Net income







102,984















122,873













190,169













Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









































Acquired in-process research and development











12,613



















—

















150













Depreciation and amortization











254,024



















144,733

















68,252













Amortization of premiums on marketable securities











)















793

















5,389













Provision for excess and obsolete inventory











23,359



















10,959

















6,400













Amortization of inventory fair value step-up











215,420



















71,656

















—













Amortization of 2025 Notes fair value step-up











26,630



















8,176

















—













Stock-based compensation expense











54,191



















52,742

















32,810













Allowance for expected credit losses











16,986



















3,658

















)









Change in fair value of business acquisition liabilities











26,521



















17,434

















5,132













Change in deferred income taxes











(125,902









(57,789





)













)









(Gain)/loss on disposal of assets, net











5,552



















1,541

















299













Payment of business acquisition-related liabilities











)















)













)









Net (gain)/loss from foreign currency adjustment











25,212



















(13,674





)













—













(Increase) decrease in:









































Accounts receivable











)















)













)









Inventories











)















)













)









Prepaid expenses and other assets











1,059



















1,148

















)









Increase (decrease) in:









































Accounts payable











17,663



















)













14,418













Accrued expenses and other liabilities











5,023



















17,127

















6,087













Income taxes payable/receivable











(13,377









)















)













)











Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities













520,638



















243,499

















178,468















Cash flows from investing activities:











































Purchases of marketable securities











)















)













)









Maturities of marketable securities











58,666



















240,190

















312,221













Sales of marketable securities











11,851



















537,723

















102,433













Purchases of property and equipment











)















)













)









Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired and purchases of intangible and other assets











)















)













)











Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities













)















302,968

















)











Cash flows from financing activities:











































Payment of business acquisition-related liabilities











)















)













)









Net proceeds from exercise of stock options











110,439



















12,397

















41,716













Payments related to tax withholdings for share-based compensation











(6,729









)















(10,617





)













—













Repurchase of common stock











)















)













)











Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities













)















)













)









Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash











255



















2,180

















)











Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents













317,146



















316,826

















)









Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period











467,292



















150,466

















193,069















Cash and cash equivalents at end of period









784,438















467,292













150,466























































Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:











































Income taxes paid, net







158,508















100,593













77,823













Non-cash investing and financing activities:









































Equity issued in conjunction with the NuVasive Merger







—















2,153,860













—













Accrued purchases of property and equipment







9,281















7,100













7,423



































Supplemental Financial Information













Net Sales by Product Category:

















































































Three Months Ended













Year Ended

















December 31,













December 31,















(In thousands)











2024













2023













2022













2024













2023













2022











Musculoskeletal Solutions





610,341













583,820













244,999













2,365,352













1,448,260













926,703













Enabling Technologies









46,952

















32,714

















29,499

















154,003

















120,216

















96,140













Total net sales





657,293













616,534













274,498













2,519,355













1,568,476













1,022,843



































Liquidity and Capital Resources:

























































December 31,













December 31,















(In thousands)











2024













2023











Cash and cash equivalents





784,438













467,292













Short-term marketable securities









105,619

















50,497













Long-term marketable securities









66,134

















75,428













Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities





956,191













593,217

































The following tables reconcile GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures.









As of September 30, 2024, we no longer include Acquisition of in-process research and development as an adjustment to the non-GAAP financial measures. As previously disclosed, the Company incurred $12.6 million in the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 for the Acquisition of in-process research and development, which, when it was previously included, resulted in an impact for the year ended December 31, 2024 of 0.5% on Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales and $0.09 on Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share.



















Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Table:





























Three Months Ended













Year Ended

















December 31,













December 31,















(In thousands, except percentages)











2024

















2023

















2022













2024













2023













2022











Net income/(loss)





26,505













15,035













50,065













102,984













122,873













190,169













Interest (income)/expense, net









)













2,581

















)













4,189

















)













)









Provision for income taxes









)













9,960

















12,051

















17,738

















42,520

















52,850













Depreciation and amortization









68,228

















71,162

















16,911

















254,024

















144,733

















68,252













EBITDA









92,080

















98,737

















73,712

















378,935

















289,996

















297,038













Stock-based compensation expense









11,756

















11,577

















8,507

















48,286

















38,995

















32,810













Provision for litigation, net









)













250

















—

















314

















434

















2,341













Merger and acquisition-related costs



(1)











64,561

















76,431

















7,791

















249,721

















148,498

















6,854













Acquisition of in-process research and development









—

















—

















150

















—

















—

















150













Net (gain) loss from strategic investments









1,098

















)













—

















831

















(192





)













—













Non-cash acquisition-related foreign currency impacts









27,566

















)













—

















25,212

















)













—













Restructuring costs









132

















—

















—

















31,674

















—

















—













Adjusted EBITDA





196,879













169,963













90,160













734,973













464,057













339,193

























































































Net income/(loss) as a percentage of net sales









4.0





%













2.4





%













18.2





%













4.1





%













7.8





%













18.6





%









Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales









30.0





%













27.6





%













32.8





%













29.2





%













29.6





%













33.2





%











(1) Merger and acquisition-related costs represent certain costs associated with acquisitions. These costs, presented on a before-tax effect basis, include the following:





























Three Months Ended













Year Ended

















December 31,













December 31,

















2024













2023













2024













2023















(In thousands)









































































Amortization of inventory fair value step up





47,323













52,591













215,420













71,656













Change in fair value of business acquisition liabilities









16,966

















12,684

















25,575

















17,259













Employee-related costs









—

















8,545

















5,031

















42,857













Other acquisition-related costs



(a)











272

















2,612

















3,695

















16,725













Merger and acquisition-related costs





64,561













76,432













249,721













148,498















(a) Primarily comprised of legal fees, investment banking and consulting fees.





















































































Non-GAAP Net Income Reconciliation Table:

























Three Months Ended













Year Ended

















December 31,













December 31,















(In thousands)











2024

















2023

















2022

















2024

















2023

















2022















Net income/(loss)





26,505













15,034













50,065













102,984













122,873













190,169













Provision for litigation, net









)













250

















—

















314

















434

















2,341













Amortization of intangibles









29,912

















28,123

















4,506

















119,373

















51,032

















17,735













Merger and acquisition -related costs



(1)











64,561

















76,431

















7,791

















249,721

















148,498

















6,854













Acquisition of in-process research and development









—

















—

















150

















—

















—

















150













Non-cash acquisition-related foreign currency impacts









27,566

















)













—

















25,212

















(13,674





)













—













Restructuring Costs









132

















—





























31,674

















—

























Net gain/(loss) on strategic investments









1,098

















)













—

















831

















)













—













Tax effect of adjusting items









)













)













)













)













)













)









Non-GAAP net income/(loss)





117,418













83,496













60,097













419,613













266,401













211,554















(1) see footnote 1 to the Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Table above for the detail of these costs.





































































Non-GAAP Gross Profit Reconciliation Table:





























Three Months Ended













Year Ended

















December 31,













December 31,















(In thousands)











2024

















2023

















2022

















2024

















2023

















2022















Net Sales





657,293













616,534













274,498













2,519,355













1,568,476













1,022,843













Cost of Sales (exclusive of amortization of intangibles)









263,437

















265,486













—





70,591

















1,035,479

















548,174

















263,725













Amortization of Intangibles









17,585

















9,526

















4,506

















84,079

















15,408

















17,735













Gross Profit









376,271

















341,522

















188,225

















1,399,797

















1,004,893

















718,879













Amortization of inventory fair value step up









47,323

















52,591

















—

















215,420

















71,656

















—













Amortization of Intangibles









17,585

















9,526

















4,506

















84,079

















15,408

















17,735













Adjusted Gross Profit





441,179













403,639













192,731













1,699,296













1,091,957













736,614

























































































Gross Profit % of Net Sales









57.2





%













55.4





%













68.6





%













55.6





%













64.1





%













70.3





%









Adjusted Gross Profit % of Net Sales









67.1





%













65.5





%













70.2





%













67.4





%













69.6





%













72.0





%































Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share Reconciliation Table:

























Three Months Ended













Year Ended

















December 31,













December 31,















(In thousands)











2024

















2023

















2022

















2024

















2023

















2022















Diluted earnings per share, as reported





0.19













0.11













0.49













0.75













1.07













1.85













Dilution attributable to Convertible Notes









—

















—

















—

















—

















—

















—













Provision for litigation, net









)













—

















—

















—

















—

















0.02













Amortization of intangibles









0.21

















0.20

















0.04

















0.87

















0.45

















0.17













Merger and acquisition -related costs



(1)











0.46

















0.55

















0.08

















1.81

















1.30

















0.07













Acquisition of in-process research and development









—

















—

















—

















—

















—

















—













Net (gain) loss from strategic investments









0.01

















—

















—

















0.01

















(0.00





)













—













Non-cash acquisition-related foreign currency impacts









0.20

















)













—

















0.18

















)













—













Tax reform impact









—

















—

















—

















—

















—

















—













Restructuring costs









0.00

















—

















—

















0.23

















—

















—













Tax effect of adjusting items









)













)













)













)













)













)









Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share





0.84













0.60













0.59













3.04













2.32













2.06















(1) see footnote 1 to the Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Table above for the detail of these costs.

















































* amounts may not add due to rounding.





































































































Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow Reconciliation Table:

























Three Months Ended













Year Ended

















December 31,













December 31,















(In thousands)











2024













2023













2022













2024













2023













2022











Net cash provided by operating activities





210,338













104,674













63,975













520,638













243,499













178,468













Purchases of property and equipment









)













)













)













)













)













)









Free cash flow





193,227













81,793













45,635













405,209













165,225













104,421

































Non-GAAP Net Sales on a Constant Currency Basis Comparative Table:























Three Months Ended













Reported













Currency









Impact on













Constant









Currency

















December 31,













Net Sales













Current













Net Sales















(In thousands, except percentages)











2024













2023













Growth













Period Net Sales













Growth











United States





521,892













490,841

















6.3





%









—

















6.3





%









International









135,401

















125,693

















7.7





%













)













8.9





%









Total net sales





657,293













616,534

















6.6





%









)













6.9





%



























Year Ended













Reported













Currency









Impact on













Constant









Currency

















December 31,













Net Sales













Current













Net Sales















(In thousands, except percentages)











2024













2023













Growth













Period Net Sales













Growth











United States





2,000,067













1,279,765

















56.3





%









—

















56.3





%









International









519,288

















288,711

















79.9





%













)













82.7





%









Total net sales





2,519,355













1,568,476

















60.6





%









)













61.1





%





























Contact







:







Brian Kearns





Senior Vice President, Business Development and Investor Relations





Phone: (610) 930-1800





Email:



investors@globusmedical.com









www.globusmedical.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.