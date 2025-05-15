Globus Medical, Inc. Announces $500 Million Share Repurchase Program to Enhance Shareholder Value

Globus Medical announces a $500 million share repurchase program to enhance shareholder value amid recent stock price volatility.

Globus Medical, Inc. has announced a share repurchase program authorized by its Board of Directors, allowing the company to buy back up to $500 million of its outstanding common stock. Chief Financial Officer Keith Pfeil noted that the company's recent stock price volatility has resulted in a gap between its intrinsic value and market valuation. The repurchase strategy aims to reinforce shareholder value and will be executed at management's discretion, taking into account market conditions and investment opportunities. The program, which may involve various buying methods, has no fixed time limit and could be paused or discontinued at any point. Globus Medical emphasizes its commitment to innovation and growth in the musculoskeletal sector while leveraging its cash reserves for the buyback.

Potential Positives

Authorization of a $500 million share repurchase program indicates strong confidence in the company’s intrinsic value despite market volatility.

The move is aligned with the company’s capital allocation strategy, prioritizing long-term growth while delivering value to shareholders.

This decision underscores the company's strong track record of growth and profitability as stated by the Chief Financial Officer.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a $500 million share repurchase program may indicate concerns about the company's stock performance and perceived undervaluation, suggesting a lack of investor confidence.

The open-ended nature of the repurchase program, which can be suspended or discontinued at any time, may raise questions about the company's financial stability and commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

The forward-looking statements included in the release highlight various risks and uncertainties that could adversely affect the company's future performance, potentially undermining investor confidence.

FAQ

What is the recent announcement from Globus Medical?

Globus Medical announced a share repurchase program of up to $500 million for its outstanding common stock.

Why is Globus Medical implementing a share repurchase program?

The company believes the volatility in its share price has created a disconnect between its intrinsic value and market valuation.

How will the share repurchase program be executed?

Repurchases may be made through privately negotiated transactions or open market transactions, including under Rule 10b5-1 and Rule 10b-18.

Is there a time limit for the share repurchase program?

No, the share repurchase program has no time limit and may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

What is Globus Medical's focus as a company?

Globus Medical is dedicated to solving unmet clinical needs and innovating in areas such as spine and orthopedic trauma care.

$GMED Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GMED stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GMED stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 04/09.

$GMED Insider Trading Activity

$GMED insiders have traded $GMED stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GMED stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL T SCAVILLA (President, CEO) sold 130,000 shares for an estimated $11,050,000

DAVID D DAVIDAR has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $3,400,049 .

. KEITH W PFEIL (COO, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,167 shares for an estimated $1,250,770 .

. DAN LEMAITRE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,375 shares for an estimated $1,221,893 .

. ANN D RHOADS sold 7,500 shares for an estimated $590,100

KELLY HULLER (SVP, GC, Corporate Secretary) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $217,501

$GMED Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 288 institutional investors add shares of $GMED stock to their portfolio, and 241 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

AUDUBON, Pa., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE: GMED), a leading musculoskeletal solutions company, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program of up to $500 million of the Company’s outstanding common stock.





“We believe the recent volatility in our share price has created a meaningful disconnect between our intrinsic value and our market valuation,” said Keith Pfeil, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Globus Medical. “Given our strong track record of growth and profitability, we are confident in the long-term strength of our business. This repurchase authorization reflects that confidence and reinforces our commitment to delivering long-term value to our shareholders.”





The timing and actual number of shares repurchased will be determined by management at its discretion and will depend on a variety of factors, including market price of the shares, general business and market conditions, applicable legal requirements, and alternative investment opportunities. The repurchase program will be executed consistent with the company’s capital allocation strategy of prioritizing investment to grow the business over the long term.





Repurchases may be made through privately negotiated transactions or open market transactions, including pursuant to a trading plan in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 and/or Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The repurchase program has no time limit and may be suspended for periods or discontinued at any time. The Company intends to utilize its cash reserves to fund the share repurchase program.







About Globus Medical, Inc.







Globus Medical, Inc. is a leading global musculoskeletal company dedicated to solving unmet clinical needs and changing lives. We innovate with inspired urgency, provide world-class education and clinical support, and advance care throughout spine, orthopedic trauma, joint reconstruction, biomaterials and enabling technologies. Additional information can be accessed at www.globusmedical.com.







Safe Harbor Statements







All statements included in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and may be identified by their use of words such as “believe,” “may,” “might,” “could,” “will,” “aim,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan” and other similar terms. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations and estimates of future events and trends. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to many risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect our businesses and operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and costs associated with the integration of the NuVasive and Nevro businesses and our ability to successfully integrate and achieve anticipated synergies with the integration, health epidemics, pandemics and similar outbreaks, factors affecting our quarterly results, our ability to manage our growth, our ability to sustain our profitability, demand for our products, our ability to compete successfully (including without limitation our ability to convince surgeons to use our products and our ability to attract and retain sales and other personnel), our ability to rapidly develop and introduce new products, our ability to develop and execute on successful business strategies, our ability to comply with laws and regulations that are or may become applicable to our businesses, our ability to safeguard our intellectual property, our success in defending legal proceedings brought against us, trends in the medical device industry, general economic conditions, and other risks. For a discussion of these and other risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect our results, refer to the disclosure of Globus Medical contained in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections labeled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements,” and in our Forms 10-Q, Forms 8-K and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents are available at www.sec.gov. Moreover, we operate in an evolving environment. New risk factors and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all risk factors and uncertainties, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, events or circumstances or other factors arising or coming to our attention after the date hereof.







