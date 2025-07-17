Globus Medical, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on August 7, 2025

Globus Medical will release Q2 2025 financial results on August 7, followed by a teleconference at 4:30 PM ET.

$GMED Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GMED stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GMED stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 04/09.

$GMED Insider Trading Activity

$GMED insiders have traded $GMED stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GMED stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANN D RHOADS sold 7,500 shares for an estimated $590,100

$GMED Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 281 institutional investors add shares of $GMED stock to their portfolio, and 220 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$GMED Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GMED in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/15/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/09/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/24/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 02/21/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/21/2025

$GMED Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GMED recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $GMED in the last 6 months, with a median target of $86.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Drew Ranieri from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $68.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Richard Newitter from Truist Securities set a target price of $68.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Matt O'Brien from Piper Sandler set a target price of $80.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Matt Miksic from Barclays set a target price of $103.0 on 02/24/2025

on 02/24/2025 Mathew Blackman from Stifel set a target price of $94.0 on 02/21/2025

on 02/21/2025 Vik Chopra from Wells Fargo set a target price of $93.0 on 02/21/2025

AUDUBON, Pa., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Globus Medical



, Inc. (NYSE:GMED), a leading musculoskeletal technology company, will announce its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 after the market close on Thursday, August 7, 2025. A copy of the release will be available on the Globus Medical website at



www.investors.globusmedical.com



.





Following the announcement, Globus Medical will hold a teleconference to discuss its performance with the investment community at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Participants may access the conference call live via webcast on the Investors page of Globus Medical’s website at



https://www.investors.globusmedical.com/news-events/events-webcasts



.





To participate via telephone, please register in advance at this



link



. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call.





The audio archive will be available after the call on the Investors page of the Globus Medical website.







About Globus Medical, Inc.







Globus Medical, Inc. is a leading global musculoskeletal company dedicated to solving unmet clinical needs and changing lives. We innovate with inspired urgency, provide world-class education and clinical support, and advance care throughout spine, orthopedic trauma, joint reconstruction, biomaterials and enabling technologies. Additional information can be accessed at



www.globusmedical.com



.







Safe Harbor Statements







All statements included in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and may be identified by their use of words such as “believe,” “may,” “might,” “could,” “will,” “aim,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan” and other similar terms. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations and estimates of future events and trends. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to many risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect our businesses and operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and costs associated with the integration of the NuVasive and Nevro businesses and our ability to successfully integrate and achieve anticipated synergies with the integration, health epidemics, pandemics and similar outbreaks, factors affecting our quarterly results, our ability to manage our growth, our ability to sustain our profitability, demand for our products, our ability to compete successfully (including without limitation our ability to convince surgeons to use our products and our ability to attract and retain sales and other personnel), our ability to rapidly develop and introduce new products, our ability to develop and execute on successful business strategies, our ability to comply with laws and regulations that are or may become applicable to our businesses, our ability to safeguard our intellectual property, our success in defending legal proceedings brought against us, trends in the medical device industry, general economic conditions, and other risks. For a discussion of these and other risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect our results, refer to the disclosure of Globus contained in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections labeled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements,” and in our Forms 10-Q, Forms 8-K and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents are available at www.sec.gov. Moreover, we operate in an evolving environment. New risk factors and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all risk factors and uncertainties, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, events or circumstances or other factors arising or coming to our attention after the date hereof.







Contacts:









Investors:







Brian Kearns





Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations





(610) 930-1800





investors@globusmedical.com





www.globusmedical.com







Media:







Moran Chavez





Senior Director, Corporate Affairs





(619) 318-7681





media@globusmedical.com



