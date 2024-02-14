Globus Medical (GMED) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Analysts on Wall Street project that Globus Medical (GMED) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.59 per share in its forthcoming report, representing no change year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $611.72 million, increasing 122.9% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Globus Medical metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales by Product Category- Enabling Technologies' will likely reach $39.39 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +33.5%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales by Product Category- Musculoskeletal Solutions' should come in at $484.30 million. The estimate points to a change of +97.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenues- International' will reach $96.11 million. The estimate points to a change of +132.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenues- United States' should arrive at $400.13 million. The estimate indicates a change of +71.6% from the prior-year quarter.



Over the past month, shares of Globus Medical have returned -5.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.7% change. Currently, GMED carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

Globus Medical, Inc. (GMED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

