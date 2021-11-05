Globus Medical (GMED) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Lag

Globus Medical, Inc. GMED reported third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 50 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.1%. The metric exceeded the year-ago adjusted figure by a penny.

The adjusted EPS excludes certain non-recurring expenses like amortization of intangibles and acquisition-related costs.

Without the adjustments, the company registered GAAP EPS of 45 cents per share, one cent up from the year-ago comparable figure.

Revenues

Third-quarter 2021 worldwide sales totaled $229.7 million, up 6.3% year over year. The reported figure however missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a marginal 0.02%.

Quarterly Details

Sales generated in the United States during the quarter under review improved 8.8% year over year at CER to $198.2 million. According to Globus Medical, the U.S. Spine business continued to show impressive gains. Internationally, revenues were $31.5 million, down 7.6% year over year at CER. The quarter registered lower robotic sales. The international spine business performance was varied by region, demonstrating strong year-over-year growth in countries, including the U.K., Spain and Belgium.

Musculoskeletal Solutions products generated revenues of $209.5 million, up 1.2% year over year. Enabling Technologies product revenues of $20.2 million in the quarter reflected a 124.1% surge from the prior-year figure.

Margin

Gross profit in the reported quarter rose 7.7% year over year to $171.2 million. Gross margin expanded 93 basis points (bps) to 74.5% despite a 2.6% rise in the cost of goods sold to $58.6 million.

Selling, general and administrative expenses in the reported quarter were $96.4 million, up 8.2% from the year-ago quarter. Research and development expenses rose 9.9% to $15.8 million.

Overall adjusted operating profit was $58.8 million, reflecting a 6.2% improvement from the year-ago quarter. The operating margin dropped 2 basis points in the quarter to 25.6%.

Cash Position

Globus Medical exited the third quarter of 2021 with cash and cash equivalents, and short-term marketable securities of $553.2 million compared with $460.4 million at the end of the second quarter of 2021.

Cumulative net cash provided by operating activities at the end of third-quarter 2021 was $200 million compared with the year-ago figure of $118.6 million.

2021 Guidance

The company reaffirmed its full-year 2021 guidance.

Full-year net sales are projected to be $950 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is currently pegged at $954.4 million.

The company’s adjusted EPS guidance for 2021 was reiterated at $2.00. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is also pegged at $2.00 currently.

Our Take

Globus Medical exited the third quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected earnings. However, revenues missed the mark owing to pandemic-related adversities. According to the company, these results reflect an estimated $12 million to $13 million in correlated revenue headwinds in the United States during the quarter. Taking this into account, revenue growth was 12% year over year, the company stated.

On a positive note, the Enabling Technologies business was strong. The company noted that, the third quarter is typically challenging for capital sales. Despite that, the company delivered the fourth straight quarter of robust growth within this business.

