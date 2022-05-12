Globus Medical (GMED) Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Margins Dip

Globus Medical, Inc. GMED reported first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 42 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.7%. The metric also fell short of the year-ago adjusted EPS by 13.1%.

The adjusted EPS excludes certain non-recurring expenses like amortization of intangibles, litigation and acquisition-related costs.

Without the adjustments, the company registered GAAP EPS of 37 cents per share, reflecting a decline of 15.9%.

Revenues

First-quarter 2022 worldwide sales totaled $230.5 million, up 1.4% year over year. The reported figure, however, missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.2%.

Quarterly Details

Sales generated in the United States during the quarter under review improved 1.6% year over year to $196.4 million. This was driven by growth within U.S. spine, partially offset by lower INR revenues related to robotic sales. Internationally, revenues were $34.1 million, unchanged year over year at CER.

Musculoskeletal Solutions products generated revenues of $217.4 million, up 2.4% year over year. Enabling Technologies product revenues of $14.9 million in the quarter reflected an 11.9% decline from the prior-year figure.

Margin

Gross profit in the reported quarter dropped 0.5% year over year to $171.4 million. The gross margin contracted 146 basis points (bps) to 74.3% due to a 7.5% rise in the cost of goods sold to $59.2 million.

Selling, general and administrative expenses in the reported quarter were $100.7 million, up 2.9% from the year-ago quarter. Research and development expenses rose 16.7% to $17.4 million.

Overall adjusted operating profit was $53.2 million, reflecting a 10.6% decline from the year-ago quarter. The adjusted operating margin contracted 309 bps in the quarter to 23.1%.

Cash Position

Globus Medical exited the first quarter of 2022 with cash and cash equivalents, and short-term marketable securities of $473.3 million compared with $443.4 million at the end of 2021.

Cumulative net cash provided by operating activities at the end of the first quarter of 2022 was $44.7 million compared with the year-ago figure of $63.6 million.

2022 Guidance

The company has reaffirmed its 2022 guidance.

Full-year net sales are projected to be $1.025 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is currently pegged at $1.03 billion.

The company’s adjusted EPS guidance for 2022 is $2.10. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is also pegged at $2.10 currently.

Our Take

Globus Medical exited the first quarter of 2022 with lower-than-expected earnings and revenues. According to the company, these results reflect modest revenue growth against a difficult prior-year comparison, coupled with COVID-related revenue impacts in key countries and a slower capital purchasing quarter. Escalating costs and operating expenses are building pressure on the bottom line.

Meanwhile, Musculoskeletal Solutions registered growth, led by the US Spine business.

