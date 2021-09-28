Globus Medical (GMED) Progresses With ExcelsiusGPS in DBS

Globus Medical, Inc. GMED recently made a new development in the field of Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS). The company performed the first surgery with the ExcelsiusGPS Cranial Solutions for robot-assisted navigated DBS.

Cranial Solutions is the latest version of the ExcelsiusGPS platform, transforming it into a 2-in-1 application system. This is currently commercially available in the United States.

This latest generation system combines streamlined MRI preoperative planning with fully integrated robotic trajectory alignment. It serves a broad spectrum of cranial stereotactic procedures including SEEG, DBS, biopsies, and shunts.

According to Globus Medical, with the only Fluoroscopy-to-CT registration modality on the market, ExcelsiusGPS Cranial Solutions helps surgeons to efficiently register the bony anatomy.

Its actively navigated end effector automatically and precisely aligns to planned trajectories without the need for a stereotactic arc. This platform can easily adapt to a surgeon’s workflow and preferred instruments.

The recent milestone for the ExcelsiusGPS platform is likely to highlight Globus Medical’s robotics business.

Industry Prospects

Per a report published in Globe Newswire, the global surgical robotics and navigation market is expected to see a CAGR of 21.7% by 2027. Factors driving market growth include the development of several user-friendly and technologically developed robotic platforms, an increase in automation in the healthcare sector, growing demand for minimally-invasive treatments, and higher adoption of advanced technology in developed and developing economies.

Given the substantial market prospects, the recent completion of 20,000 spine procedures with Globus Medical’s ExcelsiusGPS platform comes at an opportune time.

Recent Developments Using ExcelsiusGPS

According to Globus Medical, the clinical superiority of ExcelsiusGPS continues to be recognized by surgeons. In July, the ExcelsiusGPS Robotic Navigation system was utilized to perform over 20,000 spine procedures. The number of procedures that incorporated the ExcelsiusGPS platform touched an all-time high, reflecting an acceleration in adoption in the United States.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In April 2021, the company launched CREO ONE, the market’s first robotic screw designed for spine surgery with ExcelsiusGPS. The CREO ONE simplifies pedicle preparation while maintaining navigational accuracy and increasing pullout strength by 86% compared to traditional pedicle screws tapped to size.

Share Price Performance

The stock has outperformed its industry over the past year. It has rallied 64.5% compared with the industry’s growth of 2.1%.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Currently, Globus Medical carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

A few better-ranked stocks from the Medical-Instruments industry include Semler Scientific Inc. SMLR, Alcon Inc. ALC, and IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. IDXX, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Semler Scientific has a long-term earnings growth rate of 25%.

Alcon has a long-term earnings growth rate of 17.7%.

IDEXX has a long-term earnings growth rate of 19.9%.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.