Globus Medical (GMED) Price Target Increased by 10.72% to 90.69

The average one-year price target for Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) has been revised to $90.69 / share. This is an increase of 10.72% from the prior estimate of $81.91 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $119.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.49% from the latest reported closing price of $83.59 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 998 funds or institutions reporting positions in Globus Medical. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 0.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GMED is 0.31%, an increase of 14.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.71% to 147,946K shares. The put/call ratio of GMED is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 7,553K shares representing 6.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,207K shares , representing a decrease of 8.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMED by 67.95% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,682K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,341K shares , representing an increase of 9.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMED by 89.65% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,680K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,708K shares , representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMED by 24.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,628K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,619K shares , representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMED by 27.90% over the last quarter.

Sculptor Capital holds 3,500K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,761K shares , representing an increase of 21.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMED by 2.09% over the last quarter.

