Globus Medical (GMED) Launches NuVasive's NSO in Global Market

Globus Medical, Inc. GMED recently announced the launch of the Precice Bone Transport system commercially in the targeted areas by NuVasive Specialised Orthopaedics (NSO). The most recent addition to the less intrusive NSO portfolio has recently received CE marking and approval, and it is now offered in a few regions.

The recent launch will fortify Globus Medical’s Musculoskeletal Solutions.

As a division of Globus Medical, NSO concentrates on designing and developing innovative, disruptive orthopaedic solutions for limb lengthening and complex orthopaedic reconstruction.

Precice Bone Transport is a less intrusive treatment that reduces complications for both the patient and the surgeon and is designed for various bone abnormalities. Over 250 trauma and oncology patients have benefited from the new technique developed in collaboration with top limb reconstruction surgeons worldwide.

With the Precice magnetic adjustable technology, implants can be lengthened without surgery. Over 2,000 surgeons have implanted this tested device 15,000 times in around 45 nations.

Benefits of the NSO Launch

The NSO difference is the deep commitment of Globus Medical to making complex reconstruction simple and more reproducible. With innovation designed for strength and stability, the Precice Bone Transport system tackles a difficult process, improving patient satisfaction and streamlining the experience for surgeons.

The all-internal Precice Bone Transport device has already helped numerous patients. The dependable Precice magnetic technology will likely treat more patients without needing external fixation or amputation.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global bone grafts and substitutes market size was valued at $ 2.80 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% by 2030. The increasing demand for synthetic substitutes and the rising number of product approvals by various regulatory authorities are anticipated to fuel market growth.

Progress Within Musculoskeletal Business

During second-quarter 2023, Globus Medical’s Musculoskeletal Solutions revenues were up 9.7% year over year. Growth was led primarily by the company’s spine and trauma business performances.

Further, the U.S. spine grew 6% in the second quarter with notable gains across our product portfolio in biologics, MIS and pedicle screws, and 3D-printed implants. This above-market growth is driven by competitive rep productivity and robotic pull-through.

Price Performance

In the past year, GMED’s shares have declined 17.6% against the industry’s rise of 3.3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.