Globus Medical FY25 Revenue Improves Nearly 17%; Projects FY26 Revenue Growth Of 8-9%

(RTTNews) - Globus Medical, Inc. (GMED), a musculoskeletal technology solutions company, announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, showing double-digit revenue growth and higher earnings compared to the prior year.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

Worldwide net sales were $826.4 million, up 25.7% from $657.3 million in Q4 2024.

Base business net sales were $726.7 million, compared to $657.3 million an increase of 10.6% year-over-year.

GAAP net income was $140.6 million, compared to $26.5 million in Q4 2024.

GAAP diluted EPS was $1.03, up from $0.19 in the prior-year quarter. Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $1.28, compared to $0.84 in Q4 2024, an increase of 52.1%.

Adjusted EBITDA was $280.5 million, up from $196.9 million in Q4 2024.

Fiscal Year 2025 Results

Worldwide net sales reached $2.94 billion, up 16.7% from $2.52 billion in 2024.

Base business net sales were $2.65 billion, up 5.0% from $2.52 billion year-over-year. U.S. net sales grew 18.4%, while international net sales rose 10.0%.

GAAP net income was $537.9 million, compared to $103.0 million in 2024.

GAAP diluted EPS was $3.92, up from $0.75 in 2024. Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $3.98, compared to $3.04 in 2024, an increase of 30.8%.

Free cash flow improved to $588.8 million, compared to $405.2 million in 2024.

Outlook

For fiscal year 2026, Globus Medical reaffirmed guidance:

•Revenue expected in the range of $3.18 billion to $3.22 billion, compared to $2.94 billion in 2025, representing growth of about 8-9% compared to 2025.

•Non-GAAP diluted EPS projected between $4.40 and $4.50, up from $3.98 in 2025.

GMED has traded between $29.16 and $57.65 over the past year. The stock closed Tuesday's session at $91.88, down 1.63%. In premarket trading Wednesday, the stock is up 0.84% at $92.65.

