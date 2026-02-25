BioTech
GMED

Globus Medical FY25 Revenue Improves Nearly 17%; Projects FY26 Revenue Growth Of 8-9%

February 25, 2026 — 06:40 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Globus Medical, Inc. (GMED), a musculoskeletal technology solutions company, announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, showing double-digit revenue growth and higher earnings compared to the prior year.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

Worldwide net sales were $826.4 million, up 25.7% from $657.3 million in Q4 2024.

Base business net sales were $726.7 million, compared to $657.3 million an increase of 10.6% year-over-year.

GAAP net income was $140.6 million, compared to $26.5 million in Q4 2024.

GAAP diluted EPS was $1.03, up from $0.19 in the prior-year quarter. Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $1.28, compared to $0.84 in Q4 2024, an increase of 52.1%.

Adjusted EBITDA was $280.5 million, up from $196.9 million in Q4 2024.

Fiscal Year 2025 Results

Worldwide net sales reached $2.94 billion, up 16.7% from $2.52 billion in 2024.

Base business net sales were $2.65 billion, up 5.0% from $2.52 billion year-over-year. U.S. net sales grew 18.4%, while international net sales rose 10.0%.

GAAP net income was $537.9 million, compared to $103.0 million in 2024.

GAAP diluted EPS was $3.92, up from $0.75 in 2024. Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $3.98, compared to $3.04 in 2024, an increase of 30.8%.

Free cash flow improved to $588.8 million, compared to $405.2 million in 2024.

Outlook

For fiscal year 2026, Globus Medical reaffirmed guidance:

•Revenue expected in the range of $3.18 billion to $3.22 billion, compared to $2.94 billion in 2025, representing growth of about 8-9% compared to 2025.

•Non-GAAP diluted EPS projected between $4.40 and $4.50, up from $3.98 in 2025.

GMED has traded between $29.16 and $57.65 over the past year. The stock closed Tuesday's session at $91.88, down 1.63%. In premarket trading Wednesday, the stock is up 0.84% at $92.65.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GMED

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.