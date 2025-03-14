Globus Medical Expands Anterior Spine Portfolio With Two New Offerings

Globus Medical GMED recently launched the COHERE ALIF Spacer, the first Porous PEEK interbody spacer for anterior lumbar interbody fusion (ALIF) surgery. Additionally, the company introduced Modulus ALIF Blades, which is an extension of the widely recognized Modulus ALIF interbody spacer system.

The new offerings are designed to address a variety of the most challenging procedures in spine surgery, bolstering GMED’s comprehensive anterior spine portfolio.

Importance of GMED’s Latest Launches

The COHERE ALIF Spacer is the newest addition to Globus Medical’s Advanced Materials Science implant portfolio. It features proprietary porous surface technology designed for bone in-growth while maintaining the imaging and mechanical properties favored in a solid PEEK interbody spacer. Meanwhile, Modulus ALIF Blades extend the versatility of the Modulus ALIF Spacer portfolio by offering surgeons different fixation options with the same interbody spacer. Procedural efficiency is achieved with Modulus ALIF Blades through the ability to deliver anchoring blade fixation immediately following interbody spacer placement to reduce the number of surgical steps and instruments needed in the procedure.

The company continues to develop innovative products to solve the unmet clinical needs of its surgeon partners while helping improve patient care. By integrating a Porous PEEK interbody spacer option and Modulus anchor fixation, the company aims to provide procedurally integrated ALIF solutions for its surgeon partners.

More Developments at GMED

Last month, Globus Medical announced a definitive agreement to acquire Nevro Corp. in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $250 million. The transaction enables the company to expand into new markets for future growth and gain access to differentiated technologies that can provide significant benefits. Subject to the approval of Nevro’s shareholders, regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions, the acquisition is expected to close late in the second quarter of 2025.

Industry Prospects Favoring GMED

Per a research report, the global spinal implants and devices market was valued at $13.3 billion in 2023 and is expected to witness a compound annual rate of 5.4% through 2030.

The rising prevalence of spinal disorders, fractures & injuries and the growing demand for advanced medical technology & implants is estimated to boost the market's growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, the growing elderly population and increasing obesity rates lead to a higher prevalence of spinal conditions, driving the demand for spinal surgeries and expanding the market.

Latest Updates From GMED’s Peers

Apart from Globus Medical, several other prominent players in the spinal surgery field are driving important advancements in other areas of their business operations. Here are a few of them:

Medtronic MDT has a dedicated segment offering products to treat a variety of conditions affecting the spine. Recently, the company released the two-year results of the SMall Annuli Randomized To Evolut or SAPIEN Trial, which demonstrated continuous superior valve performance for Evolut transcatheter aortic valve replacement system in small annulus patients. The late-breaking science was presented at the Cardiovascular Research Technologies 2025 conference in Washington, D.C.

In addition, Medtronic has received the FDA’s approval for BrainSense Adaptive deep brain stimulation and BrainSense Electrode Identifier. This closely follows their CE Mark approval, marking a promising step forward in delivering sensing-enabled personalized treatments to people with Parkinson's disease.

Renowned spine and orthopedics company Orthofix Medical’s OFIX U.S. spinal fixation business is significantly outpacing the market growth. The company recently onboarded Vikky Capps, a highly distinguished finance expert with a wealth of experience, to its board of directors. The appointment comes at a pivotal juncture, as the company focuses on delivering long-term profitable growth and creating significant, sustainable value for shareholders.

Moreover, in December last year, Orthofix received FDA’s 510k clearance for the FLASH EVD or external ventricular drain cranial navigation product, which addresses the challenges of catheter placement errors using the standard freehand technique and infection. The clearance supports an increased footprint and hospital presence for the 7D FLASH navigation system.

Another close peer, Stryker SYK, banks on its fast-growing Interventional Spine business (Neuro Cranial), supported by the acquisition of Vertos Medical. In a strategic move, the company is selling off its U.S. spinal implants business to Viscogliosi Brothers, a firm specializing in the neuro-musculoskeletal field. The move will establish VB Spine, LLC, an independent company that will continue working with Stryker, with exclusive access to Mako Spine and Copilot for spine procedures.

Additionally, the company’s recent acquisition of Inari Medical positions it as a major player in the growing chemical thrombectomy treatment for venous thromboembolism or VTE. Inari’s product portfolio is highly complementary to Stryker’s Neurovascular business, adding two novel mechanical thrombectomy solutions and emerging therapies.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Medtronic PLC (MDT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Stryker Corporation (SYK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ORTHOFIX MEDICAL INC. (OFIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Globus Medical, Inc. (GMED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.