GLOBUS MEDICAL Earnings Results: $GMED Reports Quarterly Earnings

GLOBUS MEDICAL ($GMED) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported earnings of $0.84 per share, beating estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The company also reported revenue of $657,290,000, beating estimates of $655,237,177 by $2,052,823.

GLOBUS MEDICAL Insider Trading Activity

GLOBUS MEDICAL insiders have traded $GMED stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GMED stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL T SCAVILLA (President, CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 190,000 shares for an estimated $15,851,200 .

. DAVID D DAVIDAR has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 115,000 shares for an estimated $8,913,362 .

. KEITH W PFEIL (COO, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,167 shares for an estimated $1,250,770 .

. DAN LEMAITRE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,375 shares for an estimated $1,221,893 .

. KELLY HULLER (SVP, GC, Corporate Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $1,185,200 .

. ANN D RHOADS sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $1,055,400

GLOBUS MEDICAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 251 institutional investors add shares of GLOBUS MEDICAL stock to their portfolio, and 233 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

GLOBUS MEDICAL Government Contracts

We have seen $1,631,518 of award payments to $GMED over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

