Globus Medical CEO Daniel Scavilla Resigns, Keith Pfeil To Be New CEO; Expects Sales To Rise In Q2

(RTTNews) - Globus Medical, Inc. (GMED), Monday announced the resignation of Daniel Scavilla from the role of President and Chief Executive Officer effective July 18, 2025, to pursue another opportunity.

Following this, the company has appointed Keith Pfeil, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, as CEO.

Concurrently, the company announced preliminary results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2025, expecting sales of approximately $745.3 million, an as-reported increase of 18.4 percent over the second quarter of 2024.

Moreover, the company reaffirmed its full-year 2025 revenue guidance to be in the range of $2.80 to $2.90 billion, and non-GAAP earnings outlook to be in the range of $3.00 to $3.30 per share.

In the pre-market hours, GMED is trading at $55, down 2.33 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

