Globus Maritime To Acquire Two Fuel-Efficient 64,000-DWT Motor Bulk Carriers

(RTTNews) - Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) on Wednesday announced that, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, it has signed two contracts for the construction and purchase of two fuel-efficient bulk carriers of about 64,000 DWT.

The total consideration for the construction of the vessels is approximately $75.5 million, including various extras. The Company intends to fund the deal through a combination of debt and equity.

The dry bulk shipping company stated that these vessels will be built at a reputable shipyard in Japan and are planned to be delivered during the second half of 2026.

