News & Insights

Markets
GLBS

Globus Maritime To Acquire Two Fuel-Efficient 64,000-DWT Motor Bulk Carriers

August 23, 2023 — 05:05 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) on Wednesday announced that, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, it has signed two contracts for the construction and purchase of two fuel-efficient bulk carriers of about 64,000 DWT.

The total consideration for the construction of the vessels is approximately $75.5 million, including various extras. The Company intends to fund the deal through a combination of debt and equity.

The dry bulk shipping company stated that these vessels will be built at a reputable shipyard in Japan and are planned to be delivered during the second half of 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GLBS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.