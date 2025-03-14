Globus Maritime Limited Files 2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F with SEC

Globus Maritime Limited filed its annual report for fiscal year 2024 with the SEC, available online or by request.

Globus Maritime Limited, a dry bulk shipping company listed on NASDAQ under the symbol GLBS, announced the filing of its annual report on Form 20-F with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which includes the audited financial statements for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. The report is accessible on the company's website, and shareholders can request a free hard copy by contacting their Investor Relations Advisor. The company operates a fleet of ten dry bulk vessels with a total carrying capacity of 734,249 deadweight tons and an average age of 8 years, providing transportation services for various dry bulk commodities globally.

Globus Maritime Limited has successfully filed its annual report on Form 20-F with the SEC, demonstrating compliance with regulatory requirements.

The report includes audited financial statements, providing transparency and reassurance to shareholders about the company's financial health.

Shareholders have the option to obtain a free hard copy of the annual report, promoting accessibility and engagement with investors.

The press release does not provide any specific financial highlights or key performance indicators from the annual report, which may raise concerns about the company's financial transparency and health.

There is no mention of any strategic plans or future outlook, leaving stakeholders uncertain about the company's direction and how it plans to navigate market challenges.

The average age of the fleet is 8 years, which may imply potential maintenance and operational challenges, raising questions about the fleet's reliability and efficiency.

What did Globus Maritime announce on March 14, 2025?

Globus Maritime announced the filing of its annual report on Form 20-F with audited financial statements for 2024.

Where can I find the annual report for Globus Maritime?

The annual report can be found on the Company’s website under Investor Relations at www.globusmaritime.gr.

How can shareholders request a hard copy of the annual report?

Shareholders can request a hard copy of the report free of charge by contacting Capital Link Inc. at their New York office.

What services does Globus Maritime provide?

Globus Maritime provides marine transportation services worldwide, specifically for dry bulk cargoes including iron ore, coal, and grain.

How many vessels are in Globus Maritime's fleet?

Globus Maritime's operating fleet consists of ten dry bulk vessels with a total carrying capacity of 734,249 dead weight tons.

$GLBS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $GLBS stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$GLBS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GLBS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Maxim Group issued a "Buy" rating on 09/16/2024

GLYFADA, Greece, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globus Maritime Limited ("Globus," the “Company," “we,” or “our”), (NASDAQ: GLBS), a dry bulk shipping company, announced today that the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F that contains the Company’s audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, was filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and may be found on the Company’s website at



www.globusmaritime.gr



under Investor Relations.





Alternatively, shareholders may receive a hard copy of the 2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F, free of charge, by request to Globus’ Investor Relations Advisor at:





Capital Link Inc.





230 Park Avenue, Suite 1540





New York, NY 10169 USA





Tel: (+) 1 212 661 7566





Email:



globus@capitallink.com









About Globus Maritime Limited







Globus is an integrated dry bulk shipping company that provides marine transportation services worldwide. The Company’s operating fleet consists of ten dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally, with a total carrying capacity of 734,249 dead weight tons and a weighted average age of 8 years as at March 14, 2025.











For further information please contact:



























Globus Maritime Limited





+30 210 960 8300









Athanasios Feidakis







a.g.feidakis@globusmaritime.gr























Capital Link – New York





+1 212 661 7566









Nicolas Bornozis







globus@capitallink.com









