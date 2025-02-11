Globus Maritime Limited Announces Sale of m/v River Globe for $8.55 Million

Globus Maritime Limited announced the sale of its supramax vessel, m/v River Globe, for $8.55 million.

Globus Maritime Limited, a dry bulk shipping company based in Greece, announced the sale of its 2007-built supramax vessel, the m/v River Globe, to an unrelated third party for $8.55 million, before commissions and expenses. The vessel, with a deadweight tonnage of approximately 53,627, is scheduled to be delivered between March 1 and April 15, 2025, pending customary closing conditions. Globus operates a fleet of ten dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of 734,249 deadweight tons, primarily transporting various dry bulk cargoes globally. The press release also includes a caution regarding forward-looking statements and their associated risks.

Potential Positives

The sale of the m/v River Globe for US$ 8.55 million represents a significant cash inflow for the company, which can be utilized for further investments or to strengthen liquidity.



The agreement to sell a vessel indicates effective fleet management and the company’s ability to capitalize on current market conditions to optimize its asset portfolio.



The transaction enhances operational efficiency by potentially reducing maintenance costs associated with the aging vessel, given the company's fleet's average age of 7.9 years.



The announcement reinforces confidence in Globus Maritime's business strategy and could positively impact investor perception and stock performance.

Potential Negatives

The sale of the vessel could indicate financial distress or a need to raise capital, potentially raising concerns among investors about the company's financial health.

While selling a vessel can be standard practice, it may signal a reduction in operational capacity, which could lead to decreased revenue potential.

There is a lack of detail regarding the reasoning behind the sale and future plans, which may lead to investor uncertainty about the company’s strategic direction.

FAQ

What vessel did Globus Maritime Limited sell?

Globus Maritime Limited sold its 2007-built supramax vessel, the m/v River Globe, with a deadweight tonnage of approximately 53,627 dwt.

What was the sale price of the m/v River Globe?

The m/v River Globe was sold for a gross price of US$ 8.55 million before commissions and expenses.

When is the m/v River Globe expected to be delivered?

The m/v River Globe is expected to be delivered to its new owner between March 1, 2025, and April 15, 2025.

How many vessels are in Globus Maritime's operating fleet?

Globus Maritime's operating fleet consists of ten dry bulk vessels, with a total carrying capacity of 734,249 deadweight tons.

Where can I find more information about Globus Maritime?

For further information, you can contact Globus Maritime Limited directly or visit their website for updates and press releases.

$GLBS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $GLBS stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

GLYFADA, Greece, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globus Maritime Limited (the “Company” or "Globus") (NASDAQ: GLBS), a dry bulk shipping company, announced today that through a wholly owned subsidiary, it has entered into an agreement to sell to an unaffiliated third party its 2007-built supramax vessel of approximately 53,627 dwt, the m/v River Globe, for a gross price of US$ 8.55 million before commissions and expenses. The vessel is expected to be delivered to its new owner between March 1, 2025, and April 15, 2025. The sale of the vessel is subject to customary closing conditions and requirements.









About Globus Maritime Limited









About Globus Maritime Limited, Globus is an integrated dry bulk shipping company that provides marine transportation services worldwide. The Company’s operating fleet consists of ten dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally, with a total carrying capacity of 734,249 dead weight tons and a weighted average age of 7.9 years as at February 11, 2025.









Safe Harbor Statement









This communication contains “forward-looking statements” as defined under U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements provide the Company’s current expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements include statements about the Company’s expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, intentions, assumptions and other statements that are not historical facts or that are not present facts or conditions. Words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “will” or similar words or phrases, or the negatives of those words or phrases, may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not necessarily mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements for many reasons specifically as described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, you should not unduly rely on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this communication. Globus undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events after the date of this communication or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. You should, however, review the factors and risks Globus describes in the reports it files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.























For further information please contact:



























Globus Maritime Limited





+30 210 960 8300









Athanasios Feidakis







a.g.feidakis@globusmaritime.gr











Capital Link – New York





+1 212 661 7566









Nicolas Bornozis







globus@capitallink.com





















