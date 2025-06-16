GLOBUS MARITIME Earnings Results: $GLBS Reports Quarterly Earnings

GLOBUS MARITIME ($GLBS) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 16th. The company reported earnings of -$0.07 per share, beating estimates of -$0.09 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $8,620,000, missing estimates of $10,914,000 by $-2,294,000.
GLOBUS MARITIME Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of GLOBUS MARITIME stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 45,261 shares (+33.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $54,761
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 23,459 shares (-39.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,383
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 16,300 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,721
- XTX TOPCO LTD removed 12,871 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,572
- TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC added 12,689 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,352
- SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC added 4,438 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,369
- UBS GROUP AG added 4,156 shares (+166.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,028
