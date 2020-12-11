Globis Acquisition, a blank check company formed by Globis Capital Advisors and Chardan targeting economic globalization, raised $100 million by offering 10 million units at $10. Each unit will consist of one share of common stock and one whole warrant, exercisable at $11.50.



The company is led by CEO, CFO, and Director Paul Packer, who founded Globis Capital Advisors and has served as Managing Member since its 2001 inception. Globis Acquisition intends to focus on companies that are well positioned to benefit from economic globalization, particularly as it affects emerging markets. This includes sectors such as agriculture, food, and water resources; mining and natural resources; transportation and logistics; energy; and telecommunications.



Globis Acquisition plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol GLAQU. Chardan Capital Markets acted as a lead manager on the deal.

The article Globis Capital and Chardan's SPAC Globis Acquisition prices $100 million IPO at $10 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

