Globex Mining Reports Promising Gold Test Results

November 19, 2024 — 10:06 am EST

Globex Mining Ent (TSE:GMX) has released an update.

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. reports promising metallurgical test results from the Duquesne West gold deposit, conducted by Emperor Metals Inc. The tests indicate high recovery rates, confirming the potential for successful future extraction using conventional methods, bolstering investor confidence.

