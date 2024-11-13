Globex Mining Initiates Drilling on Ironwood Gold Deposit

Globex Mining Ent (TSE:GMX) has released an update.

Globex Mining Enterprises has launched a 17-hole drill program on its high-grade Ironwood Gold Deposit in Quebec, aiming to confirm and upgrade its resource potential. The project, situated near essential infrastructure, faces several challenges such as permitting, metallurgical processing, and public acceptability. Despite these hurdles, the company is exploring various methods to enhance gold and silver recovery and potentially move towards production.

For further insights into TSE:GMX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.