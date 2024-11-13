News & Insights

Stocks

Globex Mining Initiates Drilling on Ironwood Gold Deposit

November 13, 2024 — 10:34 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Globex Mining Ent (TSE:GMX) has released an update.

Globex Mining Enterprises has launched a 17-hole drill program on its high-grade Ironwood Gold Deposit in Quebec, aiming to confirm and upgrade its resource potential. The project, situated near essential infrastructure, faces several challenges such as permitting, metallurgical processing, and public acceptability. Despite these hurdles, the company is exploring various methods to enhance gold and silver recovery and potentially move towards production.

For further insights into TSE:GMX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.