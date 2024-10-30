Globex Mining to Benefit from Mont Sorcier Project

Globex Mining Ent (TSE:GMX) has released an update.

Globex Mining and Chibougamau Independent Mines are set to benefit from Cerrado Gold’s decision to use funds from a Brazilian project sale to advance the Mont Sorcier Iron/Vanadium Project. This project, with its potential for low-cost, high-purity iron ore production, supports the decarbonization of the steel industry.

