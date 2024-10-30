News & Insights

Stocks

Globex Mining to Benefit from Mont Sorcier Project

October 30, 2024 — 01:38 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Globex Mining Ent (TSE:GMX) has released an update.

Globex Mining and Chibougamau Independent Mines are set to benefit from Cerrado Gold’s decision to use funds from a Brazilian project sale to advance the Mont Sorcier Iron/Vanadium Project. This project, with its potential for low-cost, high-purity iron ore production, supports the decarbonization of the steel industry.

For further insights into TSE:GMX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.