GLOBE Spotlight: Obha Osman on How Diversity Leads to Better Outcomes

As Nasdaq continuously strives to advance inclusive growth and prosperity, we amplify the voices of our communities who help us create this path forward. Our GLOBE (Global Link of Black Employees) employee resource group brings together employees that have an affinity or interest in Black, African, African-American and West-Indian communities. The network aims to empower the success of employees with initiatives that promote professional advancement; provide networking opportunities; and build mentorship, advocacy and community outreach efforts.

For Black History Month, we interviewed our GLOBE members about Black health and wellness, the impact of financial literacy, and what it means to be an ally of this community. We spoke with Obha Osman, GLOBE Events Lead and Market Index Services Specialist at Nasdaq, about how diversity leads to better outcomes.

What are your goals as a member of GLOBE?

My goal as a member of GLOBE is to continue to raise GLOBE’s profile while strengthening the community within and maintaining a safe space for members. It’s imperative for GLOBE’s leadership to have a space at the table, especially when it comes to initiatives promoting Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

What’s your favorite memory while being part of the employee network?

It’s hard to choose, but 2020 was a critical year for so many of us, and being a part of this group, leading events where members were able to check in with each other really highlighted the importance of community and what a lifeline GLOBE was for so many.

How can people outside of the GLOBE network be a valuable ally to the Black, African, African-American and West Indian community?

People outside of the GLOBE network can be allies to those within the community by being conscious of their unconscious biases. Advocate for diversity, inclusion and equity; be a force for change and do so consciously and authentically.

Are there any additional resources you think this network can benefit from?

I think every employee network would say they could benefit from more resources, but in all honesty, information is key. The more resources we’re provided with, the further our reach can extend. The partnerships we’ve been able to cultivate as a group have impacted both Nasdaq and local communities positively, so it’s important we continue to effectuate change through information and access.

How can diversity at every level of the workforce lead to better outcomes?

Diversity at every level of the workforce leads to better outcomes because it brings diversity of thought – allowing for more ideas and differing perspectives – whilst reflecting the larger society. It’s incumbent on leaders within corporations to implement workplace policies that dismantle racism and advance racial equity and neurodiversity.

What are some of your tips for supporting Black Health and Wellness, especially amid the pandemic?

Education and information – as I mentioned above, information is key. If you can understand everyone is fighting a storm, but we’re not all fighting that storm in the same boat (some may have yachts, others may have paddle boats), acknowledge that. Many employees of color deal with microaggressions and marginalization; having to suppress their emotions does take a toll, both physically and mentally.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.