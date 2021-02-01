GLOBE Spotlight: Nina Clarke on Forming Connections

In honor of Black History Month, we interviewed members of our GLOBE (Global Link of Black Employees) network about their roles, diverse backgrounds, the impact of the employee resource group (ERG) and what it means to be an ally of the Black, African, African-American and West-Indian communities. We spoke with Nina Clarke, Lead of the GLOBE Taskforce, Professional Development Pillar, and HR Talent Management Specialist at Nasdaq.

Tell us about your role at Nasdaq.

I have the pleasure of working on the Employee Experience team, specifically focused on Learning & Career Development. I am responsible for moving the learning strategy and key initiatives forward, enabling professional growth and development for all. My role includes maintaining Nasdaq’s digital learning platforms, interacting with vendors, supporting our employees in various training capacities, and overseeing the mentoring program and company store.

I also lead the GLOBE Taskforce, Professional Development pillar and have an amazing team that focuses on internal and external professional development opportunities.

Why did you decide to join GLOBE?

I think it’s important to find your tribe and form connections when joining any organization. It provides an immediate sense of belonging and improves engagement.

How would you describe the employee resource group to a new employee?

I would share what GLOBE has done for me: It has encouraged me to lend my voice, allowed me to serve my community, and provided an opportunity to lead outside of my current role, and share laughs and connections during a time where I could have felt isolated.

What’s your favorite memory while being a part of the employee network?

I recently teamed up with a colleague to host a Halloween party, he was the DJ and I was the “producer.” This turned into a larger team of colleagues who collaborated to host a holiday party, and now we are in talks of engaging on a more frequent basis.

How can people outside of the GLOBE network be a good ally to the Black, African, African-American and West Indian community?

It sometimes seems like people think being an ally is this huge task, but it’s really using your influence in your respective roles, communities, and the spaces in which you exist.

What is your goal while being a member of GLOBE this year?

My goal with anything in life is to make an impact. I hope employees feel that they are supported in their careers and have access to the resources and tools to advance.

In what ways can companies support their employees and further support social justice?

Speak up! I’ve seen a lot of managers not address what’s going on in fear of offending a Black employee but simply asking, “how can I support you” goes a long way.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.